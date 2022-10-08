Arizona State with pick-six of pass deflected off Washington lineman’s helmet

Jordan Clark turned a deflected pass into an Arizona State touchdown on Saturday in Pac-12 action on Saturday.

Michael Penix Jr. was looking for a receiver downfield. However, his pass found the back of offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland’s helmet and made its way to Clark.

Thirty-eight yards later, Clark was in the end zone and the Sun Devils had a 24-10 lead in the first half.

One of the funniest pick sixes you'll see this season… Michael Penix's pass bounced off his offensive lineman's head and straight to as ASU DB for the pick six 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6xEfgKvQhs — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

