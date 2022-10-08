Arizona State with pick-six of pass deflected off Washington lineman’s helmet

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Jordan Clark turned a deflected pass into an Arizona State touchdown on Saturday in Pac-12 action on Saturday.

Michael Penix Jr. was looking for a receiver downfield. However, his pass found the back of offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland’s helmet and made its way to Clark.

Thirty-eight yards later, Clark was in the end zone and the Sun Devils had a 24-10 lead in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

