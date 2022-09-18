Arizona State parts ways with Sun Devils football coach Herm Edwards after embarrassing loss

The NCAA investigations into alleged recruiting violations might not have done Herm Edwards in. But Saturday night's inexplicable 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium did so. Edwards is no longer the coach of the football program with the decision termed a "mutual parting of the ways," according to a program spokesperson.

It has since been confirmed by ASU athletic director Ray Anderson.

“We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Anderson wrote in a release on Twitter. "By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today.”

A decision on an interim coach has not yet been made. Sunday is usually a day off for players after a game.

Edwards, 68, was in his fifth season as the Sun Devils Head coach. His teams were 26-20 in that stretch, with three bowl game appearances but it was just 1-2 this far in 2022.

He was brought aboard in 2018 by Athletic Director Ray Anderson when Todd Graham was fired. The two had a long association, with Anderson having served as Edwards' agent in his NFL days .

At the time the hire was sharply criticized because Edwards had long been removed from the college game He hadn't coached at that level since serving as defensive backs coach at San Jose State in 1986.

