Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union. The identity of the two others - found on Thursday and Friday - has not yet been confirmed, but they were probably migrants, according to Grupa Granica, a coalition of NGOs helping those struggling on the border. Anna Michalska, a spokesperson of the Border Guard said soldiers on the border had told them others may have died.