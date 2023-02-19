Arizona State outlasts Utah on Senior Day as Pac-12 race heats up

Arizona State men's basketball moved ahead of Utah in the Pac-12 standings after a 67-59 victory over the Runnin' Utes on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Tempe. Warren Washington scored a game-high 18 points as the Sun Devils are now ranked fourth in conference standings. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.