Arizona State outfielder Hunter Bishop's monstrous week at the plate earns him Pac-12 Baseball Player of the Week accolades

Arizona State outfielder Hunter Bishop nabs Pac-12 Baseball Player of the Week honors after posting a monstrous week in leading the Sun Devils to a 4-0 record in a win on the road against Cal State Fullerton and a home sweep of Xavier, helping the Sun Devils remain one of just two unbeaten teams in the country. The junior homered once in each game over Xavier to extend his season total to eight, the most in the league and fourth-most in the country. In the 11-6 series finale victory over the Musketeers, Bishop matched his career-high with five RBIs.

