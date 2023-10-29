Arizona State offense rolls up season-best 500 yards vs. Washington State

After three straight losses by one score, the Arizona State Sun Devils finally broke into the win column, surging past Washington State 38-27 Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium.

It marked the first Pac-12 win for ASU (2-6, 1-4) and it snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Sun Devils trailed just once, that being 7-0 after the Cougars (4-4, 1-4) scored on their first possession. The game was tied three times, with ASU taking the lead for good on a 51-yard field goal by Dario Longhetto on the last play of the first half.

Coach Kenny Dillingham was pleased with the win but is still focusing on improvement.

"I wouldn't say I'm relieved at all. I'm happy. It's going to be a better night but it's still about the process. We're four plays away from probably losing the game too. But the feeling is a a little bit different tonight. And that's where people get wrapped up, get wrapped up in the feeling of winning which is fun. At the end of the day I'm worried about the process. So I'm going back to work and find what we can be better at."

Let's review:

What went right

The offense finally clicked: The Sun Devils managed season bests in total yards (509), rushing yards (235) and points. Perhaps the biggest bright spot was how the Sun Devils did on third down, converting eight of 11 tries. One of the big ones came in the closing minutes when Cameron Skattebo ran for nine yards for a first down that resulted in a first down that allowed ASU to run out the clock. It was a balanced offense too with five different ball carriers and 10 players factoring in the receiving total.

The defense got a huge goal line stop: The outcome was still in doubt with ASU up 38-27 and the Cougars driving into the red zone with 4:30 left. The drive started at the Cougar 26 and the visitors got as far as the ASU 2 with under two minutes left. A fourth down pass went incomplete with 1:51 to go. Ed Woods made a nice open field tackle of receiver Kyle Williams on the previous play to bring up fourth down.

The offensive line held up: Much as been made about the injuries this unit has had to deal with and six were unavailable again. But the group did not give up a sack and QB Trenton Bourguet wasn't pressured that often which contributed to his efficient 19-for-26 showing for 274 yards.

There were some explosive plays: This is another area that Dillingham has talked about in recent weeks with ASU unable to put together any long plays. Well Cameron Skattebo had a run for 66 yards that led to one touchdown and Jalin Conyers had a reception for 50 yards in which he broke no fewer than four tackles. Troy Omeire had a catch that went for 30 yards.

What went wrong

Still some mistakes on special teams: Midway through the fourth quarter with ASU up by 11 the Sun Devils were punting from their own 43 with Ian Hershey handling the job in place of the injured Josh Carlson. He bobbled the snap and it looked like the Cougars had a chance to come up with the ball. He did a good job just to get a 36-yard kick off. Longhetto had a miss from 50 yards but made up for that later in the half with one for a season-best 51 yards.

Defense not as lights out as last week: The Sun Devils gave up 403 yards, well over their season average. Washington State came in as the second-ranked passing offense in the country so a higher total was to be expected. They did get some stops when they needed them most though.

Things to watch this week

Status of B.J. Green: ASU's best defensive lineman went down late in the game with what looked like some sort of leg injury. He was able to make his way into the postgame interview room so perhaps it was not as serious as it first appeared. But the Sun Devils have enough injuries without losing him.

How will the Sun Devils handle winning? After six straight losses there has to be some relief. Dillingham said he challenged his players this week to do better. It's been a long time between wins though and they have a huge road game coming up at Utah. Will they heed their coach's challenge again this week because the next foe will be a more formidable one than what they just played?

Personnel

Players out with injuries included QB Jaden Rashada, QB Drew Pyne, OL Ben Coleman, OL Emmit Bohle, OL Max Iheanachor, OL Sione Finau, OL Kyle Scott, OL Bram Walden, RB George Hart, WR Jordyn Tyson, WR Andre Johnson, DB Montana Warren, DB Macen Williams, DL Anthonie Cooper. P Josh Carlson was only available as a holder on special teams . . . . DL Michael Matus played on the line on special teams units for the first time.

Grades

Offense (A): By far the best offensive performance of the season as ASU racked up 509 yards and boasted a good balance of 274 passing yards and 235 rushing yards. An 8-for-11 showing on third down is a huge part of the grade. The Sun Devils also went 5-for-5 in the red zone. Cameron Skattebo ran for a season-high 121 yards on 11 tries while DeCarlos Brooks added 67 on 11 tries. Jalin Conyers had four receptions for 90 yards to lead the receiving group.

Defense (C+): It was bend but don't break as the Sun Devils gave up 403 yards, 315 of that through the air. The Cougars got 88 yards on the ground. ASU did not manage a takeaway for the sixth time in eight games but held Washington State to a 3-for-12 on third down conversions and 2-for-3 on fourth down which factored big. S Chris Edmonds and LB Tate Romney each had eight tackles. B.J. Green had five tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries. ASU totaled eight tackles for a loss

Special teams (C+): Longhetto missed from 50 but made one from 51 at the end of the first half. ASU had two punts for a 37.5 average but are having to make due without their starting punter and there was one fumbled snap on a punt that could have gone bad but the Sun Devils survived that miscue. There was nothing noteworthy either way when it came to receiving yardage.

Up next

ASU hits the road for the third time this season for an 11 a.m. showdown against perennial Pac-12 title contender Utah (6-2, 3-2), a 35-6 loser at home against Oregon.

