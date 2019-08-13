Arizona State names true freshman Jayden Daniels as starting quarterback

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards names Jayden Daniel the Sun Devils' first true freshman starting quarterback in program history. In his final season of high school play, Daniels had two games in which he threw for more than 400 yards. He ranks second in California high school state history in passing yards and touchdowns. Tune in for his first college appearance against Kent State at 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m MT on Thursday, Aug. 29 on Pac-12 Network.

