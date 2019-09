Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth look at what Arizona State must do to knock off No. 18 Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing. The Sun Devils won the 2018 meeting between the two schools -- a signature win for Herm Edwards. A win would give the Sun Devils a 3-0 start for the first time since 2016. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT/ 2 p.m. MT.

