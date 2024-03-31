Arizona State men's swim and dive team wins first NCAA Championship

Jan 6, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, United States; Arizona State Sun Devil Leon Marchand swims in the 200 yard freestyle against the Grand Canyon Lopes at Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex in Tempe on Jan. 6, 2024.

Once axed by the school's athletic department, the Arizona State men's swim and dive team has made a comeback to remember.

For the first time in program history, ASU won the NCAA Championship in triumphant fashion. The Sun Devils delivered four NCAA record-breaking performances and dominated the stage in Indianapolis with 523.5 points on Saturday.

ASU dethroned Pac-12 rival, California, which was competing for its third consecutive championship. The Golden Bears were held to 444.5 points.

STORY BOOK FINISH 👏



THE 400 FREE RELAY OF MARCHAND-DOLAN-KULOW BREAKS THE NCAA RECORD IN THE 400 FREE RELAY TO WIN THE FIRST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE PROGRAM 😈



📺 @espn | #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/ZkyT5TP2gJ — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 31, 2024

Junior Leon Marchand once again led ASU with two individual records, including a 4:02.31 finish in the 500 freestyle and 1:46.35 finish in the 200 breaststroke. The Sun Devils won five individual titles, including three from Marchand.

ASU finished the meet in dominant fashion by winning the 400 medley relay with Marchand, Hubert Kos, Ilya Kharun, and Jonny Kulow and breaking the NCAA record.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU men's swim and dive team wins first national title