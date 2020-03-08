Arizona State men's basketball's Alonzo Verge on bounce-back win: 'this wasn't our first time facing adversity'
Pac-12 Networks' Eddie House catches up with Arizona State men's basketball's Alonzo Verge after the Sun Devils' 83-74 victory over Washington State on Saturday in Tempe. Arizona State needed the win after losses to UCLA, USC, and Washington. Verge scored 20 points and added seven rebounds against Washington State in the Sun Devils' regular season finale.
