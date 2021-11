Associated Press

The Cardinals are one of the NFL's best teams through the first half of the season partly because they have players such as MVP candidate Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the roster. The Cardinals (8-1) hit the halfway point with perhaps their most impressive win of the season, showcasing their depth by beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday. Murray and Hopkins were out with injuries, but Arizona kept rolling, looking like a team that's built to go deep into the postseason.