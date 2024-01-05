Arizona State men's basketball upsets Utah

Fifth-year senior Jose Perez sat in the corridor of Desert Financial Arena earlier this week, talking to a reporter about his game. He is known for his inside play and backing an opponent down to the bucket for points in the paint. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, he is built more like a linebacker than a guard.

Perez insisted he has range and can put up the ball from the perimeter.

Perez displayed that attribute for the first time on Thursday night by scoring 26 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers in leading the Sun Devils to an 82-70 win over visiting Utah (11-3, 2-1) in Pac-13 play. Perez was 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-5 from long distance. That came after he came into the contest having attempted just 10 3-pointers, making three, in the previous 13 games combined.

The 26 was a season-best for Perez and the highest point output of the season for an ASU player, topping the 25 Frankie Collins had in ASU's win on Saturday at Cal.

The win keeps ASU (9-5, 3-0) in a first-place tie with Oregon. It also marked the biggest win for coach Bobby Hurley's team this season, with Utah coming into the contest with a NET ranking of 18 while ASU was 125th. It was the first Quad 1 for the Sun Devils. The 3-0 start in conference play is the school's first in a decade.

The game marked the 150th win for Hurley at ASU.

ASU shot 50% (30-for-60) and tallied 18 assists. It also had 10 steals and scored 15 points off turnovers.

Utah shot 41.2% (28-for-68) and finished with a 42-36 advantage on the boards, which was expected because its starts two 7-footers. The Utes had 42 points in the paint and tallied 15 offensive rebounds.

Turning points

The first half featured 11 lead changes and ended with ASU up 41-36.

Utah whittled the lead down to two at 55-53 with 9:19 left but ASU scored nine of the next 11 points, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Collins that made it 64-55,

The Sun Devils took a double-digit lead for the first time at 67-56 on a 3-pointer by Perez with 5:27 to play. The visitors were not in striking distance again as ASU built its lead to as many as 17 points late in the second half.

Standout performers

Perez was followed in the scoring column by Collins who had 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Adam Miller chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds. Hurley also credited Miller's defensive play as he held Utah's Gabe Madsen to just three points on a 1-for-4 showing from the field.

Shawn Phillips, who returned to the lineup last weekend after missing six games with a foot injury, came off the bench and added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds in 16 minutes.

Utah was led by 7-foot senior Branden Carlson, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Deivon Smith chipped in with 13 points.

They said it

"Maybe our cleanest, best performance of the season on offense especially. It was a great team win. The group is learning to become a good basketball team and with all the change we've had and the injuries it has really been difficult to bring it all together as soon as we wanted to but you can just see it happening. It's great to win like we did at Cal but we won today playing really good basketball and the ball was moving, guys were making shots. The guys were playing more confidently so a lot has changed with our mindset over the last 10 days or so." - ASU coach Bobby Hurley

It was great to share it with the team and the guys were excited for it. I've loved coaching in this program and I told the guys I should have about 20 more wins. I've probably messed some up along the way." - Hurley on winning his 150th game at ASU.

"Confidence. It was only a matter of time. My teammates trust me. The man to my right (Collins) told me to keep shooting it since I've been turning it down all year." - Jose Perez on his shooting from long distance

Up next

The Sun Devils continue Pac-12 play at home against Colorado (11-3, 2-1), a 97-50 loser at Arizona on Thursday night. The teams split their two games last season, with each winning on the other's home floor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State men's basketball sits atop Pac-12 after beating Utah