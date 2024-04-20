Arizona State men's basketball scoops up much-needed point guard transfer

Missouri State point guard Alston Mason has transferred to the Arizona State basketball program.

The 6-2, 169-pound Mason is a four-star transfer (per 247Sports) from Missouri State. He has three years of experience in all, starting his college basketball career with a season at Oklahoma before transferring to Missouri State for the last two. Last season, Mason was named Third-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference.

Mason took home the honors after scoring 17.5 points per game on the year, and was solid from beyond the three-point arc in shooting 35.3% from deep. From the field, he converted on 42.3% of his field-goal attempts. He comes to ASU with a career 81.4 free throw percentage.

Mason is ranked as the No. 32 point guard in the transfer portal.

Mason is the son of Alton Mason, a former Sun Devil point guard who started from the 1998-99 through 2000-01 seasons. Alton Mason averaged 1.7 steals per game across his career in the maroon and gold, and averaged 13.4 points per game in his last season.

Alston Mason, who has one year of eligibility left, heads to Arizona State at the right time, as the program just lost a starting point guard in Frankie Collins to a new Big 12 Conference foe, Texas Christian. Collins, a 2023-24 Pac-12 All-Defense selection, averaged 2.6 steals per game this past season for the Sun Devils. Offensively, he shot 42.6% from the field.

Another ASU guard from last year, Jose Perez will not be back as well. He quit the team before the season ended. Perez not only shot 43.1% from the field, but was deadly from three, shooting 40.5% from behind the three-point line. He racked up 13.5 points per game.

Coach Bobby Hurley's 2024 high school recruiting class is ranked 15th in the nation per 247Sports.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU basketball adds four-star son of former Sun Devil point guard