How Arizona State legend Anthony Robles overcame obstacles to become NCAA wrestling champion
Arizona State legend Anthony Robles talks about his success with Arizona State wrestling and becoming an NCAA Wrestling champion.
The Golden State Warriors' title defense season has gotten off to a rocky start before it even began with Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole and then video of the incident being leaked to TMZ. Green is currently taking a sabbatical away from the ...
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants the team's youngsters to know the outside noise is not typical.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Chris Taylor made the Dodgers' NL Division Series roster as expected. Also in are rookie Miguel Vargas and pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.
Mary Babers Green, Draymond Green's mom, came to her son's defense on Twitter.
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, his crew chief and his team for his actions on the final lap to help teammate Chase Briscoe gain positions.
The top seeds from the regular season -- the Dodgers, Astros, Braves and Yankees -- are back in action.
The PGA Tour had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking competing last week in Las Vegas. LIV Golf also had 12 of the top 50 in the world playing in Bangkok. The difference, aside from LIV Golf providing triple the prize money, is that only one of those circuits received credit from the Official World Golf Ranking.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera made waves on Monday when he blamed the team’s 1-4 mark in a division with three teams at 4-1 or better on one player. On Tuesday, Rivera put the bus in reverse and rolled it back from his quarterback. Appearing on the Don Geronimo Show on WBIG radio, Rivera acknowledged that [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice last week was still a bit shocking for Patrick Baldwin Jr. and teammates to witness.