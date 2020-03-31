Arizona State leading scoring Remy Martin declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Arizona State junior Remy Martin has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft:

Arizona State junior point guard Remy Martin has declared for the NBA Draft, he tells @Stadium. Averaged 19.1 points and 4.1 assists this past season for the Sun Devils. pic.twitter.com/w3pECSjejB — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 30, 2020

The six-foot point guard took on more of scoring role in his third season with the Sun Devils than he had in his first two seasons. Martin averaged 19.1 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the field. Martin also dished out 4.1 assists per game, after averaging 5.0 assists as a sophomore.

Arizona State’s leading scoring may just be testing the waters, as he’s expected to go undrafted. NBA scouts have concerns over Martin’s size at the NBA level. One concern is his ability to hold up defensively, as NBA point guards are trending bigger and bigger in recent years.

As a smaller guard, Martin was one of the players who could have benefited from the traditional pre-draft process. With in-person workouts on hold, and potentially cancelled entirely, players have limited opportunities to improve their draft stock. Teams may be drafting off previous in-person scouting and off of tape.

