Arizona State holds off Southern Utah to open Kenny Dillingham era
Prized freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns as Arizona State football held off Southern Utah, 24-21, to open the Kenny Dillingham era in Tempe.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
