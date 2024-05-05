Arizona State guard Trayanna Crisp commits to Tar Heels from Transfer Portal

The UNC women’s basketball program has snagged Arizona State’s guard Trayanna Crisp out of the transfer portal, per On3.

Crisp saw a significant boost in production from last season, becoming the Devil’s second leader scorer (12.1 points). Doubling her total from the year prior (5.4 points). Crisp delivered key games for the Devils last season, including a 23-point and seven-rebound performance in their 73-66 win over Washington.

The news couldn’t come at a better time for the Tar Heels, who have seen two key scorers, Deja Kelly and Paulina Paris depart for new opportunities. Thankfully for the Heels, they have 5-star Ciera Toomey, Indya Nivar, and Lexi Donarski joining the team. Not to mention, the return of Alyssa Ustby.

Crisp will serve as a boost to UNC’s backcourt, adding depth to a roster under construction that is expected to contend. The Tar Heels had many high and lows last season, despite dealing with injuries most of the season.

The team will look different next season, losing a star player like Deja Kelly. However, the addition of the Crisp helps lessens the blow.

