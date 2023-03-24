Micah Shrewsberry thanks Penn State on his way out
Micah Shrewsberry addressed the Penn State community one final time as he officially was introduced as Notre Dame's head coach.
Micah Shrewsberry addressed the Penn State community one final time as he officially was introduced as Notre Dame's head coach.
Two former Alabama football players, DJ Fluker and Slade Bolden, are trying to get back into the NFL by working out at the Crimson Tide's Pro Day.
ASU football nearly lost three defensive linemen to the transfer portal, but a collective effort stopped them from leaving.
Matt Rhule reinstated a jersey number tradition at Temple. He is starting off his first season at Nebraska the same way.
Whatever else Rory McIlroy was destined to take away from this WGC Dell Match Play it was certain that his astonishing drive to three feet on the 375-yard 18th here at Austin Country Club would live long in the memory
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
The Elite Eight will be set after Friday night's Sweet 16 games.
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
Mark Cuban plans to file a formal protest to the NBA disputing the odd ATO play in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks. What are his odds of winning the protest?
Here is a look at the Day 3 matchups and scenarios to see who advances at the WGC-Match Play, according to the PGA Tour.
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
Devin McCourty's story about Steve Belichick's first season as the Patriots' safeties coach doesn't exactly paint the franchise in the best light.
The alley-oop reverse dunk by Keyontae Johnson from Nowell put K-State in front for good in overtime of its win over Michigan State.
The Nittany Lions could promote from within.