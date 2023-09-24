Arizona State game shows USC can’t coast on its immense talent

One of the themes of USC’s 42-28 win over Arizona State was that with Caleb Williams, the Trojans’ mistakes don’t matter.

Commit a few penalties on the opening drive, face 3rd and 20. It doesn’t matter. Caleb Williams will hit Zachariah Branch with a 23-yard pass and keep the chains moving.

Commit a holding or illegal block penalty to slow down a drive? It doesn’t matter. Caleb Williams will throw a long touchdown pass to Brenden Rice on 4th and 7.

Dropped Mario Williams passes? They don’t matter. Caleb will scramble and hit a receiver for a huge play.

False starts and blown assignments by the offensive line? They don’t matter. Caleb can rescue the offense, and maybe MarShawn Lloyd can, too.

There is so much skill and talent on this offense that it can overcome a lot of mistakes and bad down-and-distance situations. It’s true. This team can overcome a lot of mistakes.

However: That doesn’t mean players should acquire the mindset which says mistakes don’t matter.

Against Arizona State, they didn’t matter enough to lose a game, but if these same mistakes recur against Utah or Notre Dame, chances are the Trojans will lose.

Yes, there were some great plays and great moments from this game, but underneath the highlights lies the reality that USC won’t always overcome its mistakes.

The Trojans have to commit fewer blunders. That’s the right mindset to have. That’s the mindset of a championship team.

Let’s look at some of USC’s game highlights below:

4TH AND 7 TOUCHDOWN

Two false starts, a holding penalty, a recovered fumble … and yet none of it mattered as Brenden Rice got wide open downfield on fourth-and-7 and Caleb Williams connected for the 43-yard touchdown. Rice now has 4 TDs in his 8 receptions this season. #USC up 14-7. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) September 24, 2023

BRANCHING OUT

The best thing about that drive was Zachariah Branch making an important (3rd down) downfield catch. The more he evolves as a receiver, the better this offense will be able to stretch the field and do everything it intends to do. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 24, 2023

VISION

caleb williams within structure hanging in the pocket, reading the full field pic.twitter.com/FyQVLGslwo — ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) September 24, 2023

MAKING IT LOOK EASY

Another day, another Caleb Williams ➡️ Brenden Rice touchdown! pic.twitter.com/HEQv7fGpot — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2023

TEAMMATE

Caleb Williams can throw a ball like nobody else, but here he is blocking all the way downfield more than 30 yards from the line of scrimmage leading his teammate, that is a LEADER pic.twitter.com/AvSHCkNn26 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 24, 2023

PUNCHING IT IN

CALEB WILLIAMS WITH ANOTHER RUSHING TOUCHDOWN #6 USC 21 Arizona State 10pic.twitter.com/50mgpYUxW7 — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 24, 2023

LET'S BUILD GOOD HABITS, THOUGH

LOL even when everything goes wrong for USC, Caleb Williams finds a way to convert a 3rd-and-20. This offense is not fair. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) September 24, 2023

HE'S GOOD

MarShawn Lloyd runs like a literal boulder rolling uncontrollably downhill. It’s really something. He’s averaging over 10 yards per carry tonight. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) September 24, 2023

IT SHOWS

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward called USC running back MarShawn Lloyd the best running back he's seen over the last two seasons in the Pac-12. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) September 21, 2023

POLISHED PLAYER

I love how Marshawn Lloyd runs the football. Very patient and is very good with yards after contact 🔥 — Young Heavy♠️👑 (@YoungHeavy24) September 24, 2023

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

DENIS LYNCH IS THE MOST DEPENDABLE TROJAN IN THIS GAME. LOL! — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 24, 2023

WHEN EVERYONE DOES HIS JOB, THINGS LOOK GOOD

The inconsistent O-line gave Caleb a clean pocket there. That's when the magic happens. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 24, 2023

MIXED REALITY

In a game where Caleb is having an "off" night, he's 20/31/322 with 3 TD's. This USC offense is formidable. I think it will be even better if it hammers the ball at defenses with the ground game behind this veteran OL. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) September 24, 2023

THIS LOOKED GOOD

THIS LOOKED GOOD TOO

