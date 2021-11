Associated Press

Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Oregon slipped past Ohio State to move up to No. 5. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel after beating Tulsa 28-20, and the Crimson Tide had 1,436 following a 20-14 victory against LSU.