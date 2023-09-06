Arizona State football's Blackout vs. Oklahoma State questioned: 'Shouldn't be the choice'

Arizona State football fans are encouraged to wear black for the Sun Devils' Week 2 college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe for the team's annual "Blackout" game.

But some people aren't exactly thrilled with the program's decision to have the Blackout game this week.

On social media they cited the expected hot temperatures in Tempe on Saturday, as well as black being part of Oklahoma State's traditional colors, in criticism for the theme for the night.

But the Blackout game is not new for the Sun Devils, who have encouraged fans to wear black to one game a season for several years.

Still, some people are not happy about the Blackout game being this Saturday against the Cowboys.

More: Oklahoma State football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 2 game?

Arizona State's Blackout vs. Oklahoma State questioned on social media:

Hold up, we chose an early September game and against a team who’s colors include black? — Grayson (@ImGraysonAllen) September 6, 2023

ASU fans (student section included) never understand the assignment re: what color to wear. But black, which is one of the opponent’s colors, shouldn’t be the choice this Saturday. — David Jankowski (@DavidSundevils) September 6, 2023

Since OSU is orange & black we appreciate that you’ll go black and alongside our orange it will look like a friendly cowboy crowd ! Now that’s hospitality — Mark Chezem (@MarkChezem) September 5, 2023

Against a team who has black in their team colors . . . D'OH! Tempe doing Tempe Normal things. — DayLiteFilms (@daylitefilms1) September 6, 2023

I'm a little curious as to why they scheduled a blackout on such a hot day, but I'll deal. Even if we don't win, as long as we look reasonably competent against a future conference foe, I'll be ok with it. — Kenny Chuck (@howlincoyote2k1) September 6, 2023

A blackout game with a forecasted high of 112°. Quite literally, hell yeah. — Johnathon Poppe (@JPopASU) September 4, 2023

ASU football vs. Oklahoma State tickets: How much does it cost to see game?

More on Saturday's Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State college football game:

The game against Oklahoma State is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on FS1.

Arizona State is coming off a 24-21 win over Southern Utah.

Oklahoma State beat Central Arkansas in Week 1, 27-13.

Oklahoma State is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cowboys are -159 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +133.

The over/under for the game is set at 53 points.

These teams are 2-2 against each other in the all-time series, with Oklahoma State winning in Stillwater last season, 34-17.

Do you have any issues with wearing black to the Sun Devils' game Saturday night?

More: College football world marvels at Pac-12 Conference's incredible start to 2023 season

Pac-12 football power rankings: Conference makes statement with undefeated Week 1 record

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football's Blackout game vs. Oklahoma State questioned