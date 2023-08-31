Arizona State football vs. Southern Utah live game updates, analysis, score

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a Week 1 college football game on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

ASU holds 1-0 advantage in the all-time series, having beat Southern Utah 41-14 in 2021.

Arizona State is coming off a 3-9 season and has a new coach in Kenny Dillingham.

Southern Utah went 5-6 in 2022.

A lot of eyes are bound to be on ASU freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, who won the QB job in camp and has a lot of big-play ability.

Follow our live game updates for news, analysis and the score from the game at the site formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, FuboTV, Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Click here for a list of all the TV providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Going to the game?

While fans are no doubt excited for a new era of Sun Devil football under head coach Kenny Dillingham, with a revamped roster and freshman starting quarterback Jaden Rashada, you have to get to the stadium first, which presents some challenges.

This guide will help you navigate parking, tailgating and entering the stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium, for the ASU football season opener.

Want to go see the Arizona State football team's season opener against Southern Utah on Thursday night?

Tickets for the Week 1 college football game at Mountain America Stadium are going for less than $10.

Yes, less than $10.

Ticketmaster had a lot of upper-deck tickets for the 7 p.m. game going for under $10 as of early Wednesday afternoon, with some as low as $6.99, including fees.

The Arizona State football team faces Southern Utah in Week 1 of the college football season on Thursday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Most (but not all) sites are predicting that the Sun Devils will beat the Thunderbirds in Thursday's game.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her Arizona State vs. Southern Utah scouting report.

ASU football uniform for game vs. Southern Utah

The Sun Devils are going with Maroon and gold for their Week 1 uniform vs. Southern Utah.

You can't go wrong with that. Fans are also encouraged to wear gold to the game.

How ASU's roster stacks up vs. Southern Utah

The Sun Devils' depth chart for their Week 1 college football game begins with freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, which is fitting.

The highly touted QB has a lot of hype around him and has a lot of big-play ability. How many big plays will we see from him in his college debut on Thursday night?

ASU has released their depth chart for Thursday’s season opener vs. Southern Utah.



Full game notes: https://t.co/cEkqWsiej1 pic.twitter.com/U7WFPBl0uI — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) August 30, 2023

Say goodbye to Sun Devil Stadium, Arizona State fans.

And say hello to Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.

Earlier this month, Arizona State University and Sun Devil Athletics announced a multi-year naming rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union.

The school announced that the 15-year partnership with Sun Devil Athletics included a renaming of ASU's football stadium, saying it will now be called "Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils."

Thursday's game represents its first with that name (although many insist they will still call it Sun Devil Stadium).

Pregame reading for Arizona State vs. Southern Utah Week 1 college football game

Arizona state Sen. T.J. Shope calls for ABOR investigation into ASU's Ray Anderson

Why Arizona State football’s season opener means more to the program than before

Herm Edwards slammed for hypocritical comments after Arizona State football's bowl ban

Arizona State's Ray Anderson, Michael Crow face backlash after college football bowl ban

Pac-12 football power rankings: Conference has chance to make early statement in Week 1

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football vs. Southern Utah updates, analysis, score