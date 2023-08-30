Arizona State football vs. Southern Utah game tickets going for less than $10 each

Want to go see the Arizona State football team's season opener against Southern Utah on Thursday night?

Tickets for the Week 1 college football game at Mountain America Stadium are going for less than $10.

Yes, less than $10.

Ticketmaster had a lot of upper-deck tickets for the 7 p.m. game going for under $10 as of early Wednesday afternoon, with some as low as $6.99, including fees.

That's pretty affordable to get into Kenny Dillingham's debut as Arizona State's coach.

Other sites also have tickets with great value for the Aug. 31 game, with Seat Geek selling upper-deck seats for as low as $11 each, also including fees.

Stub Hub had a pair of tickets going for $4 per ticket, with others priced at $5 per ticket.

Don't expect these ticket prices for the entire season.

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah TV: How to watch Week 1 college football game

Tickets for ASU football's game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 9 are currently going for as low as $18.64 each on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 game against Fresno State at Mountain America Stadium are as low as $10.50.

But the tickets for the Sun Devils' Pac-12 opener against USC on Sept. 23 are currently listed for $60 each.

More: ASU football Mountain America Stadium game-day parking, tailgating, ticket information

Arizona State is coming off a 3-9 season in 2022.

Southern Utah went 5-6 in 2022.

ASU holds a 1-0 advantage in the all-time series, having beat Southern Utah 41-14 in 2021.

If you plan on watching the game from the comforts of your own home, it can be seen at 7 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah picks: Who wins Week 1 college football game?

