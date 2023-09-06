Arizona State football vs. Oklahoma State tickets: How much does it cost to see game?

Want to go see the Arizona State football team's non-conference game against Oklahoma State on Saturday night?

Tickets for the Week 2 college football game at Mountain America Stadium are going for under $25.

Yes, $25.

Ticketmaster had a lot of upper-deck tickets for the 7:30 p.m. game going for under $25 as of Wednesday morning, with some as low as $19.81, including fees.

That's not too bad a price to witness Arizona State and Oklahoma State face off for the last time before becoming Big 12 Conference rivals.

Other sites also have tickets with great value for the Sept. 9 game, with Seat Geek selling upper-deck seats for as low as $23 each, also including fees.

More: Oklahoma State football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 2 game?

How much are tickets for Saturday's Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Week 2 college football game in Tempe?

Stub Hub had a pair of tickets going for $19 per ticket, with others priced at $20 per ticket.

Don't expect these ticket prices for the entire season.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 game against Fresno State at Mountain America Stadium are as low as $10.49 on Ticketmaster.

But the tickets for the Sun Devils' Pac-12 opener against USC on Sept. 23 are currently listed for $60 each.

Arizona State is coming off a 24-21 win over Southern Utah in its season opener.

Oklahoma State beat Central Arkansas in Week 1, 27-13.

More: College football world marvels at Pac-12 Conference's incredible start to 2023 season

Oklahoma State is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cowboys are -159 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +133.

The over/under for the game is set at 53 points.

These teams are 2-2 against each other in the all-time series, with Oklahoma State winning in Stillwater last season, 34-17.

If you plan on watching the game from the comfort of your own home, it can be seen on FS1.

Pac-12 football power rankings: Conference makes statement with undefeated Week 1 record

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football vs. Oklahoma State ticket costs for Week 2 game