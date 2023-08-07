Arizona State football vs. Big 12 teams: ASU has losing record vs. one new conference foe

ASU football used to face BYU regularly. That could return with the Sun Devils and Cougars competing against each other in the Big 12 Conference.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will have a new conference in 2024, with the team leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

How has the ASU football team fared all-time against its new conference foes?

Very well, although there isn't a ton of recent history against them.

Arizona State football only has a losing record against two of the 16 teams scheduled to be in the Big 12 in 2024, with only one of them a new conference opponent: The Sun Devils are 45-50-1 all-time against Arizona and 0-2 all-time against Cincinnati.

They are at least .500 against every other future conference opponent.

ASU's all-time football record against future Big 12 foes? 116-84-1.

ASU's all-time football record against future Big 12 foes not named Arizona? 71-34.

How ASU's football team has fared against the teams currently scheduled to be in the Big 12 in 2024:

Arizona State vs. Arizona: 45-50-1

Arizona does hold the series advantage, but the Sun Devils won five in a row in this rivalry before the Wildcats beat Arizona State last season, 38-35. ASU is 16-8 in the series since 1999.

ASU vs. Baylor: 1-0

The Sun Devils beat the Bears on Sept. 8, 1990, 34-13 in a game in Tempe.

Arizona State vs. BYU: 20-8

ASU dominated this rivalry when the teams played regularly, including winning eight straight from 1966-73. But BYU has won the last three games against Arizona State, the most recent of which was a 27-17 win in Provo in 2021.

Sun Devils vs. Cincinnati: 0-2

You have to go back a while for the last time these teams met on the football field. Cincinnati beat ASU in 1976 in Tempe, 14-0. It also beat the Sun Devils in Tempe in 1954, 34-7.

ASU vs. Colorado: 10-3

The Sun Devils have the upper hand in this rivalry that will continue from the Pac-12. Arizona State beat Colorado in 2022 in Boulder, 42-34. The Sun Devils also beat the Buffaloes in Tempe in 2021, 35-13.

Arizona State vs. Houston: 5-4

These teams last played in Tokyo, Japan of all places, in 1990. The result? Houston 62, Arizona State 45.

Sun Devils vs. Kansas State: 5-1

Yes, Arizona State holds a 5-1 advantage in the all-time series, but Kansas State's win came in the most recent game, a 34-27 victory over the Sun Devils in the Holiday Bowl in 2002. All of the previous games were played in Tempe.

ASU vs. Oklahoma State: 2-2

Oklahoma State beat ASU last season in Stillwater, 34-17. We don't have to wait long for the tiebreaker in this series to be broken. The Sun Devils host the Cowboys on Sept. 9 in a non-conference game.

Arizona State vs. TCU: 2-0

The Sun Devils beat the Horned Frogs in 1974 in Tempe, 37-7, before beating them in Fort Worth in 1975, 33-10.

Sun Devils vs. Texas Tech: 2-2

These teams were involved in some memorable shootouts in 2016 and 2017. ASU beat Texas Tech in the first one in Tempe, 68-55. It lost to the Red Raiders in 2017 in Lubbock, 52-45.

ASU vs. UCF: 1-0

Arizona State beat UCF in 2002 in the lone meeting between these two future conference foes, 46-13.

Arizona State vs. Utah: 22-11

Yes, the Sun Devils hold a decided advantage in the series, but Utah has had the edge as of late. The Utes have won three straight games against ASU, including a 34-13 win in Tempe in 2022. ASU won 11 straight against Utah from 1977-2014.

Sun Devils vs. West Virginia: 1-1

West Virginia topped Arizona State in the Cactus Bowl in 2016, 43-42. The only previous matchup between the two schools on a football field was a 42-7 ASU win in 1979.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State, Kansas:

Hard to believe, but the Sun Devils have never faced Iowa State or Kansas in a football game. Look for that to change soon with ASU's arrival into the Big 12 in 2024.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 Conference schools: How Arizona State has fared in football