Arizona State football under NCAA investigation for possible recruiting violations, per report

Arizona State's football program may have committed recruiting violations, according to a report published Wednesday morning.

The NCAA is investigating whether ASU hosted high school athletes during the COVID-19 dead period, and potentially other recruiting violations, per a report in The Athletic.

The investigation was confirmed by a school spokesperson but without further comment. The number of prospects the program hosted during what was supposed to be an NCAA-mandated stoppage in in-person visits is unclear.

“ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program," the statement from ASU said. "In accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time.”

In-person recruiting only recently re-started, after 15 months due to the pandemic. ASU has already welcomed potential student-athletes from Arizona and out-of-state for campus visits, according to the report.

