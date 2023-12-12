Arizona State football transfer portal commitment Markeston Douglas fills big need

Florida State Seminoles tight end Markeston Douglas (85) dives over a defender. The Florida State Seminoles lead the Virginia Tech Hokies 22-10 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Arizona State Football has landed a tight end commitment via the transfer portal in Florida State transfer tight end Markeston Douglas. He broke the news Friday on X:

Douglas is brought in to fill the hole at tight end left by Jalin Conyers entering the transfer portal to find a home away from ASU. Conyers was one of the better skill position threats for the Sun Devils over the past two years, and he totaled 68 receptions for 784 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

Conyers also recorded 22 carries for 92 yards and a rushing touchdown as well this past season. He even threw for 20 yards too.

Douglas has not put up those types of numbers in his college football career, but does have multiple years of eligibility remaining. In the past two seasons for Douglas (the two he saw the field for), he racked up a total of 25 catches for 326 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs. That being said, it's important to provide context to his situation with the Seminoles.

ASU NIL News: ASU's Trenton Bourguet looking to ignite Sun Angel Collective with $10,000 donation

Florida State has a strong wide receiver corps, led by Keon Coleman and former Sun Devil Johnny Wilson, who were bound to take targets away from Douglas. Also, Douglas has something that can't be taught: Size. Per College Football Reference, Douglas is 6-4, 289 lbs, which could potentially be a huge asset in his blocking.

ASU's offensive line was absolutely ravaged by injuries this past season. If Douglas can be an effective blocker, a tight end at that size is essentially a sixth offensive lineman for a team that could use it. Especially considering all the protection issues that led to countless quarterback injuries this season for the Sun Devils.

Something else notable about the addition is that ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham coached Douglas when the two were together at Florida State. That took place from 2020-21, when Dillingham was the Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach at FSU. While Douglas didn't see the field in those years, Dillingham of course had the opportunity to become familiar with his game.

Douglas is not ranked in 247Sports' transfer rankings. He will be added to a roster that will also be gaining a tight end in the high school ranks in Jayden Fortier. Fortier is a potential sleeper in this 2024 class, as while he is rated as a three-star recruit under the 247Sports' Composite ratings, he is also listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Oregon by 247Sports' standard rankings.

ASU clearly feels the need for a tight end after Conyers' departure, and all their returning tight ends coming off seasons where they put up less than 140 receiving yards. Not one single tight end caught a touchdown pass for the Sun Devils in 2023. Dillingham must see Douglas as a candidate to buck the trend.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football lands transfer portal commitment at position of need