Arizona State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know
Arizona State football schedule 2022: Who does Arizona State miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 Arizona State Football Schedule
Sept 1 Northern Arizona
Sept 10 at Oklahoma State
Sept 17 Eastern Michigan
Sept 24 Utah
Oct 1 at USC
Oct 8 Washington
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 at Stanford
Oct 29 at Colorado
Nov 5 UCLA
Nov 12 at Washington State
Nov 19 Oregon State
Nov 25 at Arizona
Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Sun Devils miss from the Pac-12 North Division?
For a program in turmoil and with one of the most – let’s just say – interesting teams coming back in 2022, there’s nothing that can be taken for granted. However, missing Oregon from the North helps in a big way, and missing Cal might be a big plus, too.
The team from Tempe having to go to Pullman, Washington to face Washington State in mid-November is a problem, but Washington and Oregon State are home games, Going to Stanford after getting a week off isn’t bad, but …
Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: It could be a rough start, and …
The Sun Devils should be at least 2-1 to start with Northern Arizona and Eastern Michigan wrapped around a trip to Oklahoma State. And then it gets nasty.
Utah, at USC – Arizona State will know where it stands in the South race right away. If that’s not bad enough, the second half of the season isn’t going to be a breeze with a run of three road games in four weeks and with four of the last six games away from home.
Arizona State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
If everything was rolling and the program had everything in place – losing Jayden Daniels certainly didn’t help – the schedule wouldn’t be that bad.
The road games over the second half of the season are all winnable, and again, missing Oregon helps, it’s still a tough enough overall slate to be a grind considering the reworking that needs to be done.