Arizona State football roster full of former Arizona high school standouts in 2023
New Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has made it known that he would like to "Activate the Valley" and part of that strategy is recruiting Arizona high school football standouts.
The Sun Devils' roster for Dillingham's first season as ASU football coach reflects it.
Arizona State currently has 46 Arizona natives on its roster for the 2023 season, with many transferring into the program to play for Dillingham this season.
It represents a big change for the Sun Devils from previous head coach Herm Edwards' strategy in Tempe.
In 2021, the Sun Devils had 29 former Arizona high school players on their roster.
Several of the Arizona natives on ASU's roster are expected to be key contributors this season and many could have a big impact on Arizona State's chances this season, and in the future.
More: Ranking all 16 Big 12 football stadiums by seating capacity after addition of Pac-12 teams
Activating the Valley: ASU football players from Arizona on Sun Devils' football roster in 2023
Myles Amey, linebacker, 6-2, 250, redshirt freshman, Gilbert Higley
Coleson Arends, tight end, 6-4, 245, freshman, Phoenix Pinnacle
Jack Bal, defensive back, 6-2, 180, freshman, Peoria Centennial
Sam Benjamin, defensive lineman, 6-5, 285, redshirt freshman, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge
Coben Bourguet, wide receiver, 6-0, 200, redshirt sophomore, Tucson Salpointe
Trenton Bourguet, quarterback, 6-0, 190, redshirt junior, Marana
Zach Bowers, linebacker, 6-0, 230, redshirt senior, Chandler
Ben Bray, offensive lineman, 6-5, 307, redshirt junior, Mesa Red Mountain
DeCarlos Brooks, running back, 5-10, 220, redshirt junior, Chandler
John Butler III, defensive lineman, 6-1, 235, freshman, Scottsdale SaguaroJosh Carlson, punter, 6-0, 205, graduate student, Gilbert
Shawn Charles, wide receiver, 6-0, 190, redshirt senior, Camelback
Jacob Conover, quarterback, 6-1, 205, redshirt sophomore, Chandler
Anthonie Cooper, defensive lineman, 6-2, 285, redshirt senior, Goodyear Millennium
Colby Garvin, offensive lineman, 6-6, 250, redshirt sophomore, Queen Creek
Isaia Glass, offensive lineman, 6-5, 295, junior, Queen Creek
Josh Hart, wide receiver, 6-0, 205, redshirt junior, Tucson Salpointe
Krew Jackson, linebacker, 6-5, 230, redshirt sophomore, Queen Creek
Javen Jacobs, running back, 5-10, 195, sophomore, Scottsdale Saguaro
Andre Johnson, wide receiver, 6-4, 215, redshirt senior, Tolleson
Sirri Kandiyeli, offensive lineman, 6-3, 275, freshman, Mesa Mountain View
Matt Katergaris, offensive lineman, 6-2, 285, redshirt freshman, Scottsdale Desert Mountain
Carston Kieffer, placekicker, 5-9, 174, freshman, Tempe Corona del Sol
Lenox Lawson, defensive back, 5-10, 172, freshman, Mesa Red Mountain
Connor Lopez, tight end, 6-5, 217, freshman, San Tan Valley Poston Butte
Cole Marszalek, long snapper, 5-11, 215, freshman, Goodyear Millennium
Tristan Monday, defensive lineman, 6-3, 310, redshirt freshman, Scottsdale Saguaro
Keona Peat, offensive lineman, 6-4, 260, freshman, Tempe Corona del Sol
Makua Pule, offensive lineman, 6-3, 290, freshman, Gilbert Highland
Joey Ramos, offensive lineman, 6-6, 315, redshirt senior, Glendale Deer Valley
Tommy Romano, defensive back, 5-11, 185, freshman Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep
Tate Romney, linebacker, 6-2, 220, redshirt freshman, Chandler
Anthony Ruiz, linebacker, 5-11, 245, freshman, Peoria Liberty
Sinjin Schmitt, running back, 6-3, 220, freshman, Anthem Boulder Creek
Griffin Schureman, offensive lineman, 6-1, 255, freshman, Queen Creek
Will Shaffer, linebacker, 6-0, 235, redshirt junior, Scottsdale Saguaro
Ian Shewell, defensive lineman, 6-6, 275, redshirt sophomore, Gilbert Williams Field
Jake Smith, wide receiver, 6-0, 205, redshirt junior, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep
Isaac Stopke, linebacker, 5-11, 230, freshman, Lake Havasu
Alphonso Taylor, defensive back, 6-0, 195, senior, Phoenix North Canyon
Bram Walden, offensive lineman, 6-4, 305, redshirt sophomore, Scottsdale Saguaro
Max Ware, wide receiver, 6-1, 195, redshirt freshman, Phoenix Brophy Prep
Magnum West, defensive lineman, 6-2, 260, freshman, Scottsdale Saguaro
Shahid Wilson, defensive back, 6-0, 180, freshman, Goodyear Millennium
Jamaal Young II, wide receiver, 5-11, 185, freshman, Tempe Marco de Niza
Slater Zellers, long snapper, 6-0, 240, graduate student, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep
More: Big 12 football power rankings after Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Utah expansion news
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football players from Arizona on Sun Devils' 2023 roster