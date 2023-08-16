Arizona State football roster full of former Arizona high school standouts in 2023

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
New Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has made it known that he would like to "Activate the Valley" and part of that strategy is recruiting Arizona high school football standouts.

The Sun Devils' roster for Dillingham's first season as ASU football coach reflects it.

Arizona State currently has 46 Arizona natives on its roster for the 2023 season, with many transferring into the program to play for Dillingham this season.

It represents a big change for the Sun Devils from previous head coach Herm Edwards' strategy in Tempe.

In 2021, the Sun Devils had 29 former Arizona high school players on their roster.

Several of the Arizona natives on ASU's roster are expected to be key contributors this season and many could have a big impact on Arizona State's chances this season, and in the future.

QB Trenton Bourguet is one of several former Arizona high school football standouts who could have a huge impact on the ASU football team in 2023.
QB Trenton Bourguet is one of several former Arizona high school football standouts who could have a huge impact on the ASU football team in 2023.

Activating the Valley: ASU football players from Arizona on Sun Devils' football roster in 2023

  • Myles Amey, linebacker, 6-2, 250, redshirt freshman, Gilbert Higley

  • Coleson Arends, tight end, 6-4, 245, freshman, Phoenix Pinnacle

  • Jack Bal, defensive back, 6-2, 180, freshman, Peoria Centennial

  • Sam Benjamin, defensive lineman, 6-5, 285, redshirt freshman, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge

  • Coben Bourguet, wide receiver, 6-0, 200, redshirt sophomore, Tucson Salpointe

  • Trenton Bourguet, quarterback, 6-0, 190, redshirt junior, Marana

  • Zach Bowers, linebacker, 6-0, 230, redshirt senior, Chandler

  • Ben Bray, offensive lineman, 6-5, 307, redshirt junior, Mesa Red Mountain

  • DeCarlos Brooks, running back, 5-10, 220, redshirt junior, Chandler

  • John Butler III, defensive lineman, 6-1, 235, freshman, Scottsdale SaguaroJosh Carlson, punter, 6-0, 205, graduate student, Gilbert

  • Shawn Charles, wide receiver, 6-0, 190, redshirt senior, Camelback

  • Jacob Conover, quarterback, 6-1, 205, redshirt sophomore, Chandler

  • Anthonie Cooper, defensive lineman, 6-2, 285, redshirt senior, Goodyear Millennium

  • Colby Garvin, offensive lineman, 6-6, 250, redshirt sophomore, Queen Creek

  • Isaia Glass, offensive lineman, 6-5, 295, junior, Queen Creek

  • Josh Hart, wide receiver, 6-0, 205, redshirt junior, Tucson Salpointe

  • Krew Jackson, linebacker, 6-5, 230, redshirt sophomore, Queen Creek

  • Javen Jacobs, running back, 5-10, 195, sophomore, Scottsdale Saguaro

  • Andre Johnson, wide receiver, 6-4, 215, redshirt senior, Tolleson

  • Sirri Kandiyeli, offensive lineman, 6-3, 275, freshman, Mesa Mountain View

  • Matt Katergaris, offensive lineman, 6-2, 285, redshirt freshman, Scottsdale Desert Mountain

  • Carston Kieffer, placekicker, 5-9, 174, freshman, Tempe Corona del Sol

  • Lenox Lawson, defensive back, 5-10, 172, freshman, Mesa Red Mountain

  • Connor Lopez, tight end, 6-5, 217, freshman, San Tan Valley Poston Butte

  • Cole Marszalek, long snapper, 5-11, 215, freshman, Goodyear Millennium

  • Tristan Monday, defensive lineman, 6-3, 310, redshirt freshman, Scottsdale Saguaro

  • Keona Peat, offensive lineman, 6-4, 260, freshman, Tempe Corona del Sol

  • Makua Pule, offensive lineman, 6-3, 290, freshman, Gilbert Highland

  • Joey Ramos, offensive lineman, 6-6, 315, redshirt senior, Glendale Deer Valley

  • Tommy Romano, defensive back, 5-11, 185, freshman Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

  • Tate Romney, linebacker, 6-2, 220, redshirt freshman, Chandler

  • Anthony Ruiz, linebacker, 5-11, 245, freshman, Peoria Liberty

  • Sinjin Schmitt, running back, 6-3, 220, freshman, Anthem Boulder Creek

  • Griffin Schureman, offensive lineman, 6-1, 255, freshman, Queen Creek

  • Will Shaffer, linebacker, 6-0, 235, redshirt junior, Scottsdale Saguaro

  • Ian Shewell, defensive lineman, 6-6, 275, redshirt sophomore, Gilbert Williams Field

  • Jake Smith, wide receiver, 6-0, 205, redshirt junior, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

  • Isaac Stopke, linebacker, 5-11, 230, freshman, Lake Havasu

  • Alphonso Taylor, defensive back, 6-0, 195, senior, Phoenix North Canyon

  • Bram Walden, offensive lineman, 6-4, 305, redshirt sophomore, Scottsdale Saguaro

  • Max Ware, wide receiver, 6-1, 195, redshirt freshman, Phoenix Brophy Prep

  • Magnum West, defensive lineman, 6-2, 260, freshman, Scottsdale Saguaro

  • Shahid Wilson, defensive back, 6-0, 180, freshman, Goodyear Millennium

  • Jamaal Young II, wide receiver, 5-11, 185, freshman, Tempe Marco de Niza

  • Slater Zellers, long snapper, 6-0, 240, graduate student, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com.

