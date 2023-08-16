Arizona State football roster full of former Arizona high school standouts in 2023

New Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham has made it known that he would like to "Activate the Valley" and part of that strategy is recruiting Arizona high school football standouts.

The Sun Devils' roster for Dillingham's first season as ASU football coach reflects it.

Arizona State currently has 46 Arizona natives on its roster for the 2023 season, with many transferring into the program to play for Dillingham this season.

It represents a big change for the Sun Devils from previous head coach Herm Edwards' strategy in Tempe.

In 2021, the Sun Devils had 29 former Arizona high school players on their roster.

Several of the Arizona natives on ASU's roster are expected to be key contributors this season and many could have a big impact on Arizona State's chances this season, and in the future.

QB Trenton Bourguet is one of several former Arizona high school football standouts who could have a huge impact on the ASU football team in 2023.

Activating the Valley: ASU football players from Arizona on Sun Devils' football roster in 2023

Myles Amey, linebacker, 6-2, 250, redshirt freshman, Gilbert Higley

Coleson Arends, tight end, 6-4, 245, freshman, Phoenix Pinnacle

Jack Bal, defensive back, 6-2, 180, freshman, Peoria Centennial

Sam Benjamin, defensive lineman, 6-5, 285, redshirt freshman, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge

Coben Bourguet, wide receiver, 6-0, 200, redshirt sophomore, Tucson Salpointe

Trenton Bourguet, quarterback, 6-0, 190, redshirt junior, Marana

Zach Bowers, linebacker, 6-0, 230, redshirt senior, Chandler

Ben Bray, offensive lineman, 6-5, 307, redshirt junior, Mesa Red Mountain

DeCarlos Brooks, running back, 5-10, 220, redshirt junior, Chandler

John Butler III, defensive lineman, 6-1, 235, freshman, Scottsdale SaguaroJosh Carlson, punter, 6-0, 205, graduate student, Gilbert

Shawn Charles, wide receiver, 6-0, 190, redshirt senior, Camelback

Jacob Conover, quarterback, 6-1, 205, redshirt sophomore, Chandler

Anthonie Cooper, defensive lineman, 6-2, 285, redshirt senior, Goodyear Millennium

Colby Garvin, offensive lineman, 6-6, 250, redshirt sophomore, Queen Creek

Isaia Glass, offensive lineman, 6-5, 295, junior, Queen Creek

Josh Hart, wide receiver, 6-0, 205, redshirt junior, Tucson Salpointe

Krew Jackson, linebacker, 6-5, 230, redshirt sophomore, Queen Creek

Javen Jacobs, running back, 5-10, 195, sophomore, Scottsdale Saguaro

Andre Johnson, wide receiver, 6-4, 215, redshirt senior, Tolleson

Sirri Kandiyeli, offensive lineman, 6-3, 275, freshman, Mesa Mountain View

Matt Katergaris, offensive lineman, 6-2, 285, redshirt freshman, Scottsdale Desert Mountain

Carston Kieffer, placekicker, 5-9, 174, freshman, Tempe Corona del Sol

Lenox Lawson, defensive back, 5-10, 172, freshman, Mesa Red Mountain

Connor Lopez, tight end, 6-5, 217, freshman, San Tan Valley Poston Butte

Cole Marszalek, long snapper, 5-11, 215, freshman, Goodyear Millennium

Tristan Monday, defensive lineman, 6-3, 310, redshirt freshman, Scottsdale Saguaro

Keona Peat, offensive lineman, 6-4, 260, freshman, Tempe Corona del Sol

Makua Pule, offensive lineman, 6-3, 290, freshman, Gilbert Highland

Joey Ramos, offensive lineman, 6-6, 315, redshirt senior, Glendale Deer Valley

Tommy Romano, defensive back, 5-11, 185, freshman Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

Tate Romney, linebacker, 6-2, 220, redshirt freshman, Chandler

Anthony Ruiz, linebacker, 5-11, 245, freshman, Peoria Liberty

Sinjin Schmitt, running back, 6-3, 220, freshman, Anthem Boulder Creek

Griffin Schureman, offensive lineman, 6-1, 255, freshman, Queen Creek

Will Shaffer, linebacker, 6-0, 235, redshirt junior, Scottsdale Saguaro

Ian Shewell, defensive lineman, 6-6, 275, redshirt sophomore, Gilbert Williams Field

Jake Smith, wide receiver, 6-0, 205, redshirt junior, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

Isaac Stopke, linebacker, 5-11, 230, freshman, Lake Havasu

Alphonso Taylor, defensive back, 6-0, 195, senior, Phoenix North Canyon

Bram Walden, offensive lineman, 6-4, 305, redshirt sophomore, Scottsdale Saguaro

Max Ware, wide receiver, 6-1, 195, redshirt freshman, Phoenix Brophy Prep

Magnum West, defensive lineman, 6-2, 260, freshman, Scottsdale Saguaro

Shahid Wilson, defensive back, 6-0, 180, freshman, Goodyear Millennium

Jamaal Young II, wide receiver, 5-11, 185, freshman, Tempe Marco de Niza

Slater Zellers, long snapper, 6-0, 240, graduate student, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

