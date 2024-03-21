Arizona State football road opener vs Texas State rescheduled

Arizona State's third football game of the season — the first road game — has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 14 to Thursday, Sept. 12, the school announced Wednesday. The game against Texas State in San Marcos, Texas was changed in order to accommodate the ESPN platform. How the game will be broadcast will be announced later this spring.

It will make for a short week for the Sun Devils who play Sept. 7 at home against Mississippi State. It will also make for two straight trips to Texas as ASU plays at Texas Tech on Sept. 21 in its Big 12 conference opener.

The Sun Devils first game is slated for Aug. 31 at Mountain America Stadium against Wyoming.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football 2024 road opener vs Texas State rescheduled