Arizona State football quarterback Jaden Rashada, young offense learning in Week 2

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada survived the curveballs thrown at him in his first collegiate game.

Considering how disjointed the opener was with a two-and-a-half-hour delay in between, Rashada wasn’t able to play under normal conditions and still managed.

He threw for 236 yards in his collegiate debut, the third most for an ASU quarterback in their first career start. His ability to stretch the field vertically won him the job over veteran Trenton Bourguet and he showed it off when his longest completion went for 47 yards.

“Jaden will learn to go through highs and lows or even moments that aren’t perfect and be able to respond to them,” offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin said. “For a first-year guy, some of the things I liked, he stood in there and threw the ball. He hadn’t been hit for a while. You don’t get hit in practice as a quarterback. I felt like his eyes stayed downfield when he got hit and he even drew a late hit or two during that game. He had no problem.”

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass to tight end Jalin Conyers (12) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 31, 2023.

In the season-opening 24-21 win over Southern Utah, the Sun Devils weren’t satisfied with the change of pace from the offense between the halves. ASU managed just one field goal in the second half and eight penalties.

Rashada knew that he couldn’t repeat last week’s mistakes as the offense remains a work in progress.

“You just got to always stay ready and learn how to keep your rhythm no matter what,” Rashada said. “Whether that’s two hours, five hours, a week. Just learn how to keep your rhythm. I think we got a good dose of getting off track a little bit and you got to learn from things like that.”

ASU’s offensive potential was on display throughout the first half as Rashada began early connections with wide receiver Xavier Guillory. With wide receiver Elijhah Badger out for the first half and tight end Jalin Conyers out for the second half, the offense didn’t have all of its weapons together.

Even in his first college game, Rashada didn’t show signs of panic throughout the adversity.

“When he came to the sideline and talked to me on the phones, he always seemed calm. Even in the second half when things weren’t perfect, he seemed calm,” Baldwin said.

Part of his calm nature comes from him working to earn his teammates' respect as a leader. As the weeks go by, Rashada hopes to become more vocal and forge a stronger connection.

While the Sun Devils struggled to match the first half’s success, the offense managed a late drive that burned off the clock and staved off the Thunderbirds from taking the game.

The young offense still has much to learn, especially with Oklahoma State in Week 2, and most of that will have to come through film study.

“Jaden has to know what he wants us to be and has to know what his answers are to problems. You don’t have to master them all but you have to have a very good clue on his answer,” head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “We’re beating him with this and this is his answer to stop that. So when we go on the sideline and they say ‘Hey they’re counter-punching with this.’ It’s something that you can at least go back into your memory bank and be like ‘Oh yeah I watched that.’”

