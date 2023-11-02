Arizona State football looks to keep momentum going in tough road game at Utah

The Arizona State football team snapped a six-game losing streak last week by beating Washington State 38-27. The Sun Devils hope to keep that momentum this week as they hit the road for a showdown against defending Pac-12 champion Utah.

Maybe it was the positive energy from finally getting in the win column but head coach Kenny Dillingham liked what he saw from his team this week.

"Our guys are learning how to practice, I'll say that," he said. "We're actually practicing like a team I think has a chance to compete and win. We were always practicing well but there's a difference, a different energy and purpose when you practice how I think we've practiced the last two days. We're practicing with a little bit more urgency on both sides of the ball."

Arizona State (2-6, 1-4) at No. 18 Utah (6-2, 3-2)

Time/site: Saturday, 11 a.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City.

TV: Pac-12 Network (J.B. Long, Lincoln Kennedy). Radio: ESPN 620 AM.

Last time they played: Utah defeated ASU last season 34-13 in last season's Pac-12 opener in Tempe, which came days after Herm Edwards parted ways with the program and running backs coach Shaun Aguano was appointed interim head coach.

Series history: ASU leads 22-11 but Utah has won the last three and five of the last seven games.

Coaching matchup

ASU: Kenny Dillingham (first year). At 33, Dillingham is the youngest head coach at an FBS school. He served as offensive coordinator at Oregon last season. His first win as head coach came in ASU's season opener against Southern Utah, 24-21.

Utah: Kyle Whittingham (19th year,160-76) is the dean of coaches in the Pac-12 and second-longest tenured in the FBS behind only Kirk Ferentz of Iowa. He hasn't had a losing season since 2013. Before becoming head coach, Whittingham served as the school's defensive coordinator for 10 years. He was named head coach of Utah after Urban Meyer left for Florida in 2004.

Storyline

Utah has won the last two Pac-12 conference championship games, but the Utes have a lot of work to do if they are to get back to that game. Utah is in a four-way tie for fourth right now behind Washington, USC and Oregon so it can not afford another loss and will still probably need some help.

Meanwhile, ASU is just trying to make progress each week and Dillingham has seen that happen with last week's win evidence that is happening. That win comes after the Sun Devils had lost the three previous games by a combined 14 points.

Arizona State will win if . . .

1. The offensive line holds up: This has been singled out as a huge factor more than once and it bears repeating here because this matchup is a tough one for ASU. Utah traditionally boasts a tenacious defensive front that is relentless when it comes to getting after a quarterback. So one of Utah's strengths plays right into one of ASU's weaknesses. The ASU offensive line is still racked with injuries but it has not given up a sack in either of the last two games.

2. It can run the ball: The offense managed a season-high 509 yards last week with the perfect balance between the run and pass. A big key was the 1-2 punch out of the backfield in Cameron Skattebo and DeCarlos Brooks who combined for 188 yards and four scores. Their success also opened things up for some gains in the passing game. This will be a true test though with Utah second in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (86 ypg).

3. It can deal with the difficult road environment: The Sun Devils fared well in an adverse environment at Washington and this one will present even more of a challenge. The team did practice team periods in the bubble with a lot of piped-in noise all week and to this point, they have not seemed fazed playing in hostile territory. The weather conditions likely won't be a factor with an afternoon start so that will help. Utah has lost just twice in the last 31 games at home.

Utah will win if . . .

It gets good quarterback play: Veteran Cam Rising won't be manning the position since he's not completely recovered from a knee injury sustained in last year's Rose Bowl. So the Utes have been winning more with defense than offense. They're averaging just 159 yards a game passing with Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson both seeing time there although Barnes has gotten the call the last three games. Utah no doubt looks at Rising's replacement as a game manager more than a guy who can single-handedly win a game so it's probably a matter of Barnes avoiding big mistakes. Barnes has started six games at Utah with a 5-1 record as a starting quarterback. He was integral in Utah’s three wins over Florida, Baylor, Cal and at USC this season, also leading Utah to victory at Washington State in 2022 in his first career start.

2. It can avoid a letdown: We said this going into the Washington game when the Huskies were coming off a dramatic and hard-fought win over its big regional rival in Oregon and it had to play ASU and the Sun Devils fared well in that one. Now the Sun Devils catch another opponent in Utah that is coming off a tough game, ironically also against Oregon.

3. The defense does its usual job: Utah is giving up just 17.5 points per game. The Utes rank third in the Pac-12 in defensive yardage (307.3 ypg) and passing defense (221.3 ypg), second in rushing defense (86 ypg) and fourth in sacks (25). Key players on the unit include FS Cole Bishop, SS Sione Vaki and DE Jonah Elliss.

Personnel notes

Utah: QB Cameron Rising, TE Brant Kuithe, TE Thomas Yassmin, RB Micah Bernard, and RB Chris Curry are out.

Arizona State: The list of players definitely out — OL Emmit Bohle, OL Ben Coleman, OL Max Iheanachor, OL Bram Walden, OL Sione Finau, OL Kyle Scott, QB Drew Pyne, QB Jaden Rashada, WR Jordyn Tyson, DB Montana Warren, DB Macen Williams, DL Anthonie Cooper, and P Josh Carlson.

They said it

"They've got a really good defense. They're very aggressive. They challenge you almost every snap, very similar mindset that we have here defensively in terms of we're going to attack and we're not just gonna let you go up and down the field with easy completions. That's why they've been so good for so long. They have good players and they have a head coach with the mindset that, we're gonna challenge and be aggressive. I think it's a great challenge for our guys. We're gonna have to be different this week than we were last week because it's different personnel we're facing. To think we're just gonna say, let's just do the same thing again. It's absolutely ludicrous because we're facing a completely different team, completely different talents, skill sets, and a completely different philosophy on how to play defense. Even though they're both aggressive, they're still way different in terms of how they're aggressive.”

— ASU coach Kenny Dillingham on Utah's defense

By the numbers

7 — Different starting offensive lineman combinations due to unprecedented injuries. Still, the Sun Devils have held opponents without a sack in three of the last four games. ASU has allowed just five total sacks in the last four games compared to 17 in the first four games

10 — Sacks this year for Utah junior Jonah Elliss. He leads the Pac-12 and ranks third nationally in that department.

34 — Average minutes in time of possession Utah is averaging. That ranks third in the FBS and first in the Pac-12.

68 — Rushing yards for ASU's Cameron Skattebo to reach 2500 in his career (currently at 2432)

89 — Total games missed due to injury by a combined 26 players. Offensive players have combined for 70 of those games missed with nine offensive linemen a big factor in that total.

110 — The Sun Devils have forced 110 missed tackles on offense this season, the 20th-highest tally in the FBS.

Who will win and why

Utah 27, Arizona State 21: First, very few teams march into Rice-Eccles Stadium and win. Yes, Oregon did so in resounding fashion last week but that makes it less likely to happen in consecutive weeks. The Utes are sure to come in with motivation after being embarrassed a week ago. Utah's tough physical presence has posed problems for the Sun Devils in the past.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State-Utah Pac-12 college football game preview, prediction