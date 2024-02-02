Arizona State football investigation by the NCAA could finally be nearing an end

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 17, 2022.

The nearly three-year long investigation into recruiting violations by the previous Arizona State coaching staff could be coming to an end. Finally.

ASU and the NCAA are close to a resolution that would end the saga that started in the Herm Edwards tenure, according to reports by CBS Sports. Among the allegations are that the ASU coaching staff had players on campus during what was a dead period as the result of the COVID-19 in violation of NCAA rules. In 2021, the NCAA received a dossier of information from an inside source, believed to be an ASU staffer, that had detailed information into violations that occurred under Edwards' watch.

There has been major turnover in the coaching staff since then. Edwards departed three games into the 2022 season and got a hefty $4.4 million parting settlement even though the school had a reason to fire him for cause. He went right back to work as an analyst at ESPN, a position he held prior to arriving in Tempe in December of 2017.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson, who hired Edwards, stepped down in the fall of 2023 and the school is still looking for a permanent replacement.

The only holdover on the staff is running backs coach Shaun Aguano, who served as interim coach when Edwards left.

Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, who also served as recruiting coordinator, is believed to be at the heart of the investigation but he left the program before the 2022 season in favor of a job with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. He took the interim head coach job last season and recently had the interim label removed.

Just five days before the 2023 season opener against Southern Utah the school announced it was self-imposing a bowl ban, a mover that blindsided new head coach Kenny Dillingham. The administration decided to take that action in hoped of mitigating whatever penalty were to come later.

A further postseason ban is not expected. One common penalty for such infractions would be a "show-cause." That means a university cannot hire a coach or recruiter involved in such allegations without being subjected to penalties during the length of the ban unless given NCAA approval.

Pierce was among five assistants under Edwards who resigned or were fired when the allegations came to light.

Others who left in wake of the scandal were offensive coordinator Zak Hill, now the head coach at Saguaro High School, as well as then tight ends coach Adam Breneman, defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill.

Other penalties could be in play such as a reduction in scholarships or a reduction number of days the staff is allowed to be out on the recruiting trail.

The University of Tennessee recently faced similar NCAA violations and its case ended last summer with the program being put on probation, suffering recruiting sanctions and paying an $8 million fine. Despite the Level I violations, Tennessee did not receive a postseason ban. The NCAA has gotten away from levying that type of sanction because it usually ends up penalizing athletes and coaches who were not part of the program at the time of the infractions.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State, NCAA nearing resolution on 2020 recruiting violations