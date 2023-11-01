Arizona State finds out its opponents for inaugural football season in Big 12

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham had a little surprise waiting for him before he departed for the practice field Wednesday morning. The Big 12 unveiled its scheduling model for the 2024 football season which will feature the addition of four Pac-12 schools including the Sun Devils.

Dillingham didn't really have time to analyze it, with his sole focus being on defending conference champion Utah, his team's opponent this Saturday in Salt Lake City.

ASU makes the move to the Big 12 next year along with Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

ASU will play the other 15 members of the Big 12 a minimum of two times during the four-year cycle, with only the Territorial Cup matchup with Arizona on the schedule all four seasons. The Sun Devils will face BYU, Colorado, Texas Tech, and Utah three times during the span and the remaining programs twice.

There will be nine Big 12 games and the Sun Devils will host games against Brigham Young, Utah, Kansas and Central Florida while it will make road trips to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.

Missing is a game against current Pac-12 foe and future Big 12 competitor Colorado, coached by Deion Sanders.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham applauds his players as they warm up prior to an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dillingham was as fired up as ever when asked about the schedule after practice.

"Awesome. It's exciting. It will be a great challenge for our guys, new environments. I think that's one of the best parts. You know everybody talks about the tradition of leaving the Pac and yes there's great tradition that I've been a part of and there's part of you that's sad but there should be a big part of the fan base that says, 'Man, I get to watch teams at home that we have never got to see ever. I get to go on the road and travel to places I've never traveled to in my entire life.' So there's the other side of it that says let's go create new traditions as Sun Devil fans as football teams, new rivalries we didn't think would even be created. That's what this opens it up for so buy your season tickets for next year. That's what it's about — new opportunities."

The exact dates of games will be announced at a later time.

ASU's non-conference games, previously announced, will include home contests against Wyoming and Mississippi State and a road game at Texas State.

Opponents for the next four years were announced. In 2025 ASU will travel to Utah, Colorado, Baylor and Iowa State and host Arizona, Texas Tech, TCU, Houston and West Virginia.

In 2026 ASU will host Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas State and travel to Arizona, BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas and Central Florida.

In 2027 ASU will travel to Houston, Colorado, TCU, Houston and West Virginia and host Arizona, BYU, Utah, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

“As we look towards the future of this conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a news release. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced — the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

Not all the future foes are unfamiliar ones. ASU had a home and road set with Oklahoma State, playing in Stillwater in 2022 and hosting the Cowboys in the second game this season.

Of the new conference opponents, ASU has played BYU the most, going 20-8 against the Cougars, the most recent showdown coming in 2021 when ASU lost in Provo 27-17.

It has never played Iowa State or Kansas and has played Central Florida (2002) and Baylor (1990) just once. It has just two past meetings with TCU (1974, 1975) and Cincinnati (1954, 1976).

The 2024 schedule for the much-improved Arizona Wildcats is highlighted by the Territorial Cup game as well as home games against Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston and West Virginia with road games at BYU, TCU, Utah and Central Florida.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who will Arizona State football face in first season in Big 12?