Arizona State fans reluctantly welcome move from Pac-12 to Big 12

TEMPE, Ariz. — Troy Scoma graduated with a business degree from Arizona State in 1991, and a year later he and his brother opened Cactus Sports — a fan shop filled with Sun Devils gear in the heart of downtown Tempe.

Cactus Sports was busy before Arizona State’s home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, but overall, business hasn’t been great lately. The same can be said for Arizona State football. The two go hand-in-hand.

“It's weird, man, I've owned this store for 31 years and this is probably the lowest I've ever seen this fanbase,” Scoma told The Oklahoman. “There are just a lot of really disgruntled fans that have been alienated by this program, and we're just desperate for change and for a new regime coming in.”

The Herm Edwards era was disastrous, and Arizona State football is still paying for it. Before the season, the program self-imposed a one-year postseason ban. On top of that, Arizona State’s administration has come under fire, and oh yeah, its longtime conference just dissolved.

“A lot of people are sad about how things have gone with the Pac-12, and there’s been a lot of disappointment,” said Caleb Campero, an ASU junior who works at Cactus Sports and writes for Rivals site DevilsDigest.com.

“I tell people I grew up with Pac-12 football, but there’s people in the community that grew up with Pac-10 football. They’re going to miss a lot of those regional rivalries, with (Southern Cal) especially, because people down here love to pick on SC as the one that got everything started.”

Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo reaches the end zone for a touchdown against Oklahoma State on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

While few college football fans have embraced this era of rapid conference realignment, Campero, Scoma and a lot of other Arizona State fans hope their school’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 reinvigorates Sun Devil sports.

“I think there’s a lot of questioning, but also a lot of looking forward to the Big 12,” Campero said.

Jacob Abramson, who got to the stadium early on Saturday, mourned the death of the Pac-12 but has come to grips with making the most out of a bad situation.

“The Big 12’s a good landing spot for Arizona State,” Abramson said. “It makes sense with Arizona, BYU, Utah, all those teams. This (Oklahoma State) matchup, and even Texas Tech and Baylor, it’s exciting stuff.”

Arizona State season ticket holder Chris Olson is just glad his Sun Devils have a home, unlike Washington State and Oregon State.

“I feel like for a while we could’ve been hung out (to dry) with a lot of teams,” Olson said.

Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver (30) knocks the ball loose from Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (14) during the first half of Saturday's game in Tempe, Ariz.

Olson said he’s found himself checking Big 12 scores more often these days.

“I think the logistics will be exciting,” Olson said. “New teams, new experiences. I think it’ll be a great basketball conference, too. All the way around it’s a win for ASU.”

Scoma, the owner of Cactus Sports, has missed only three Arizona State home games since 1995. Two weddings and one music festival lured him away. Last season, Scoma went to Stillwater to cheer on his Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium.

He made a few Oklahoma State friends, and he was happy to return the hospitality when those same OSU friends were in town over the weekend.

“Now we may be doing this on a regular basis,” Scoma said.

Only next time as conference foes.

“I can say from a personal standpoint, and knowing a lot of my fellow Sun Devil Nation friends and customers, everybody's really, really excited about the move,” Scoma said.

