Can Arizona State fans blame Ray Anderson for the haboob?

The Arizona State football program suffered its latest setback Thursday night against Southern Utah when a haboob blew through Mountain America Stadium, delaying the game more than two hours and marring coach Kenny Dillingham’s debut victory.

At least Sun Devil fans can’t blame Ray Anderson for this one. (Maybe.)

Still, ASU picked up a 24-21 win in Dillingham’s first game, making the youngest coach in big-time football 1-0. Just don’t ask him to get all sentimental about it.

“No,” Dillingham said. “Sorry. I know it’s not the answer everybody wanted, but it’s football … That’s not how I’m wired.”

The game started with promise. The student section was packed to capacity, and ASU scored on its first drive thanks to freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada, who showed uncommon touch on a deep pass, and newcomer Cam Skattebo, who pinballed his way into the end zone from 6 yards out.

But late in the second quarter a dust storm darkened the stadium lights and turned by halftime into a monsoon, filled with lightning strikes.

The Sun Devil marching band canceled its performance. Players who came out for warmups were rushed back inside, and the stadium was largely evacuated.

“The game is temporarily delayed,” the scoreboard read. “Follow the directions of our event attendants and exit the stadium.”

Most fans cleared out around 8:45 p.m. A dedicated minority, however, waited out the storm in the concourse or in seats beneath the upper decks. The game that started at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 ended at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 1.

That faithful crew of a few hundred Sun Devil fans was rewarded for its determination with a sloppy second half, full of missed opportunities, penalties and a blocked punt that the Thunderbirds returned for a touchdown.

ASU’s 21-7 halftime lead turned into a narrow 24-21 victory against a Southern Utah program that has just 11 wins in the last five seasons and is picked this season to finish toward the bottom of the United Athletic Conference.

For Dillingham, a win’s a win.

“That’s all football is about,” Dillingham said. “It doesn’t matter who you play, it matters that you get it done.”

Dillingham is now 1-0 after taking the sidelines for the program he grew up rooting for, the university he attended, where he met his wife and got his career started as a volunteer assistant just nine years ago.

This game should have been about all of that.

Instead, it will be remembered for a wall of dust that blew in with 50-mph winds from the Superstition Mountains. No one could remember such a delay, not even longtime broadcaster Tim Healey.

“Absolutely, positively never,” he said after the game. “I have never seen anything like it. This was a night and a morning unlike anything other in the 26 years I’ve called ASU football.”

The program didn’t need this.

ASU is reeling from a self-imposed postseason ban in response to allegations of NCAA recruiting violations under coach Herm Edwards and his staff.

The scandal decimated the roster, which is filled with newcomers, most of whom have never played at the highest levels of college football.

If Southern Utah was a problem, how will ASU deal with the likes of Oklahoma State or USC coming to Tempe in the next three weeks?

Depends on which version of the Sun Devils shows up.

“We played really, really, really clean in the first half,” Dillingham said. “Then you come out in the second half, and you play the exact opposite. The question is why? … that’s something that I’ve got to find a resolution to.”

Dillingham wasn’t willing to use the momentum-stopping delay as an excuse.

“Rain delays … when you talk about football, that’s not a difficult adversity to overcome,” he said. “We’re going to have to do better moving forward overcoming adversity. That stats as a staff and with myself.”

Still, a win’s a win.

Just don’t expect the 33-year-old Dillingham to get all mushy about it. He’s a football coach, not a poet. He’ll find occasion to reflect later.

“I don’t know,” he said, with an uncommonly smooth delivery. “But I know I’ve got more time than other people.”

