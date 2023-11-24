Arizona State ends its season with no AD, but Ray Anderson is still around

The news just keeps coming in college sports, and one notable story from a few weeks ago involved the Pac-12 Conference. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, who had been the subject of some questionable decisions, decided to step down from that particular post, per the release from the program.

Anderson released a lengthy statement as well: “It has been a privilege to serve as ASU’s athletic director for nearly a decade,” he said. “We have entered an unprecedented era where the number and magnitude of changes in the college sports landscape are astounding. As I approach my seventh decade of life, these are not matters that my leadership would be able to corral during my tenure. Continuity of leadership will be needed, and I am choosing to step aside to let the university find that leader.”

Anderson’s time as Arizona State AD comes to an end just months after the Sun Devils decided to move to the Big 12 Conference in 2024, and his comments sure made the Sun Devils an enemy before playing their first game in the new conference.

A year after hiring Kenny Dillingham as the Sun Devils’ new coach, Arizona State is suddenly in search of another athletic director, although most fans will be relieved by this move.

However, there’s a plot twist here:

In the story from the Arizona Republic, it is noted that while “Ray Anderson resigned from his role as Arizona State’s athletic director earlier this week, (he) will remain as a professor of practice and senior adviser for the sports law and business program at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

“He will also continue to make the same salary he made as ASU’s AD in his reduced role, according to a report.”

Ray Anderson is gone from the athletic department, but not Arizona State. As the Sun Devils end their 2023 football season this weekend, one wonders what new development will come from Tempe.

