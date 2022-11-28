Arizona State downs Alcorn State for fourth straight victory

Arizona State men's basketball defeats Alcorn State by a final score of 76-54 on Sunday, Nov. 27 in Tempe. The Sun Devils improve to 6-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

