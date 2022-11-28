Arizona State downs Alcorn State for fourth straight victory

Reuters Videos

STORY: While the result, and performance, was desperately disappointing, England top the group on four points and remain in the box seat to reach the last 16.The United States, who drew with Wales on Monday, have two points and will go into their last game against Iran knowing a win could take them into the last 16.Fans cheered outside the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, and tens of thousands also gathered at FIFA Fan Festival on Friday (November 25) night to watch the game.Despite the disappointing result for England fans, supporters from both countries were seen in the fan park cheering and celebrating.A U.S. fan said she was quite happy about the draw and felt hopeful that their team could progress to the knockout stages, while an England fan said he’s disappointed by their team’s performance after a tense 0-0.“I feel really good. I think even though the U.S. may not be as great as England. I think they did make England work for it, and I’m glad they tie. It’s better than losing,” said 23-year-old Andrea Pineda from New York, who was among roughly 15,000 fans in the fan zone area on the day sixth of the World Cup.“I think Southgate could have changed things a lot earlier in the game. I think England could have done a lot better, a lot better. USA were good but England were poor, very poor,” said 36-year-old England supporter Jamie Standell.