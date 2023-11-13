Advertisement

Arizona State’s Dashaun Mallory earns Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Arizona State's Dashaun Mallory was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after the Sun Devils beat UCLA on Nov. 11, 2023. Mallory had nine total tackles against the Bruins.