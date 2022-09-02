Arizona State coasts to 40-3 win over Northern Arizona in season opener

Associated Press

One summer night, Misty Castillo stepped out of her house in Salem, Oregon, called 911 and asked for the police, saying her son was mentally ill, was assaulting her and her husband and had a knife. “He's drunk and he's high and he's mentally ill,” Castillo told the emergency dispatcher, emphasizing again her son's mental condition. Less than five minutes later, a police officer burst into the house and shot Arcadio Castillo III dead as he stood, his mother said later, "frozen like a deer in headlights.”