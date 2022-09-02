Arizona State coasts to 40-3 win over Northern Arizona in season opener
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy recap Arizona State's 40-3 victory over Northern Arizona on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Tempe. Xazavian Valladay finishes with 16 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Sun Devils open the 2022 campaign at 1-0 overall.