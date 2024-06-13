Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham's plays prank on offensive lineman Leif Fautanu, team

- Caleb Williams' high school coach says the Bears QB has always had natural leadershipDanny Schaechter, Caleb Williams' offensive coordinator in high school, talks about they ways Williams has shown good character<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/caleb-williams-high-school-coach-says-the-bears-qb-has-always-had-natural-leadership/568925/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caleb Williams' high school coach says the Bears QB has always had natural leadership</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:42Now PlayingPaused
- NFL Insider Connor Hughes talks Jets and Giants mandatory minicamps | SportsNiteOn SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes shares his thoughts on some key Jets and Giants storylines including whether star edge rusher Haason Reddick will make an appearance in Florham Park, how quickly can rookie receiver Malik Nabers learn the Giants offense and how does Big Blue fill their sizable hole at tight end after the retirement of Darren Waller.4:14Now PlayingPaused
- Robert Saleh says he's on 'exact same page' with Aaron Rodgers after absence from Jets mandatory minicampJets coach Robert Saleh speaks about Aaron Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp with an 'unexcused absence', but says he was in communication with the quarterback and they're on the same page. Saleh also speaks about his key takeaways following the teams first minicamp practice.5:49Now PlayingPaused
- Why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offensePhil Perry talks with Mike Renner of CBS Sports to get his breakdown of why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense, and what to expect from the rest of the 2024 draft class.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/why-drake-maye-is-the-perfect-fit-for-the-new-patriots-offense/617386/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:52Now PlayingPaused
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham's plays prank on offensive lineman Leif Fautanu, team
Arizona State offensive lineman Leif Fautanu and the rest of the football team were pranked by head coach Kenny Dillingham and coach Bryan Carrington