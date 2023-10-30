Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham wants to elevate program to Utah's standard

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If that is indeed true, Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham paid the ultimate compliment to Utah and its veteran head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Dillingham is the newest head coach in the soon-to-be-extinct Pac-12 while Whittingham is the longest tenured, now in his 19th season season as a head coach and all at the same school.

The Sun Devils (2-6, 1-4) will travel to Salt Lake City for a showdown against the reining conference champion Utes (8-2, 3-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium where Whittingham's team is nearly unbeatable. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Dillingham had his usual session with the media today and said he "wants to be" Utah.

"This is the culture that we want, that I envision here. They are the program that I envision hopefully having here," he said. "A coach who has been there for 19 years, who's built it up, who's established physicality in the program and toughness. That's what we're trying to build here. So this is the gold standard in the league, in my opinion, for what a program should look like and should feel like."

ASU is coming off a 38-27 win over Washington State for its first conference win of the season. It also snapped a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile No. 18 Utah is coming off a 35-6 home loss to No. 6 Oregon

Dillingham said the only real occasion he had to cross paths with his coaching counterpart came at Pac-12 Media Day in in July in Las Vegas, where he expressed that sentiment.

"I told him, 'You’re the build, and how you stayed there through all the other opportunities. The culture that you’ve established, the physicality and toughness is what I believe is necessary to win.' And I told him I have a lot of respect for him and that he is one of the best coaches in the country. One of the most underrated coaches in the country," Dillingham said. "I think he made a choice to stay at a place and build it and do it the right way and I couldn’t have more respect for him as a football coach and as a person. I’m not nearly as cool as him, I guess he rides a Harley around, I mean he embodies what college football is supposed to be about and I’m envious of him and I hope I can have the career that he has, has had and is having.”

The Sun Devils and the Utes have something in common in that both have dealt with significant injuries. ASU has had 26 players miss a total of 89 games which includes nine different offensive linemen missing 35 games.

Dillingham said junior defensive back Macen Williams, who was out for the first time last week, isn't likely going to be available this week either. He was hoping to get sophomore offensive lineman Bram Walden back but he is expected to be out for the third straight game.

Utah has been without quarterback Cam Rising, who sustained a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl game and has not completely recovered, as well as tight end Brant Kuithe, regarded as an high NFL draft pick. The Utes have used both redshirt freshman Nate Johnson and junior Bryson Barnes in place of Rising but Whittingham has appeared to settle on Barnes.

The last time ASU went into a hostile environment it performed well, losing to No. 5 Washington 15-7 in Seattle but not giving up an offensive touchdown. Dillingham will likely employ the same preparation this week which will include practicing inside with piped-in noise.

“We went in the bubble. We made ourselves deaf for five days. That is the only way to prepare is to practice. We go in the bubble, we play their fight song and we play crowd noise as loud as you possibly can till your ears ring. You put your coaches on the sideline and make them get reps like it's a game and you have to simulate the game if you want to operate in the game," he said.

"Hopefully we can be one play better on the road, one timing better on the road, one detail better, in critical moments. But how do you operate when the crowd is cheering, when it's fourth down, when it's third down, when it's super loud, when all the pressure is mounting and you're on the road and everything is against you. Can you line up and say alignment, assignment, footwork and then the ball is snapped? Then you go do it and that's really the challenge.”

Trio of Sun Devils honored

Three ASU players were honored for their efforts in ASU's 38-27 win over Washington State. Senior center Leif Fautanu was named offensive lineman of the week, junior B.J. Green was named defensive lineman of the week while senior kicker Dario Longhetto got the honor for special teams players. It is the first time that three Sun Devils have been named Pac-12 Player of the Week in the same week since 1993.

Longhetto made five extra point kicks and booted a season-best 51-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

Green totaled five total tackles (four solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries.

Fautanu, the only lineman to start every game at the same position, did not allow a single pressure, helping pave the way for an offense that totaled a season-best 509 yards.

Kickoff time announced

ASU's game against UCLA scheduled for Nov. 11 at the Rose Bowl will kick off at 7 p.m. It will likely be the last time ASU is playing in the historic venue with the schools headed to different conferences next season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham wants to elevate program to Utah's standard