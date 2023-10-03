Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham not following others in critique of Deion Sanders

The first time Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was asked about Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the energy he had brought to that program overnight, he didn't have much to say. That was soon after he was hired 10 or so months ago and he just said he was focused only on his program and the laundry list of things he needed to tend to in trying to turn things around in Tempe.

While other opposing coaches haven't shied away from offering their comments on the controversial figure heading the most talked-about story in college football this season, Dillingham's mantra hasn't changed.

Go back to the College Football Championship Game in January and there was Sanders telling a national television audience that his team was going to play ASU in a Week 0 game to start the season. That projection caught ASU officials by surprise and proved to be premature. While it didn't happen then, it is going off this weekend with the Sun Devils (1-4, 0-2) squaring off against the Sanders-led Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Mountain America Stadium with the contest to air on Pac-12 Network.

The game features two teams led by charismatic first-year head coaches, although Sanders has more clout given what he has accomplished as an athlete. Both teams have reloaded by using the transfer portal, although the matchup has lost some luster with ASU riding a four-game losing streak and Colorado fresh off back-to-back losses after a 3-0 start.

“The same thing I say every week, I'm focused on our football team and that's always going to be the answer. We showed up today and we're going back to work. We are going to find out what we need to get better at and we're going to go get better and we're going to keep getting better. And this week, hopefully, we're better in situational football and hopefully we get some takeaways and win the turnover battle for the first time all year which we haven't done yet, and win a football game.”

So Dillingham & Company are not providing any bulletin board material. Players say they didn't need to be told to watch what they say about their opponent.

"We have a solid opponent coming in this weekend. We have to be ready for them," quarterback Trenton Bourguet said. "Each and every week it doesn't matter who we play, faceless, we're going to watch their film but it's not going to make a difference, not like, 'Oh it's these guys.' This is our opponent this week. We're playing them Saturday night and then it's on to the next opponent. We know this team has a lot of eyes on them and that's good for Pac-12 football."

ASU seems to be following the lead of how USC and its coach Lincoln Riley handled the walkup to their game with Colorado last week. USC won that 48-41 but the Trojans were in control up at point 41-14.

Other Colorado foes didn't necessarily take the high road.

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell's Rams played Colorado three weeks ago and in the leadup to that game, Norvell took a shot at Sanders, referencing a look that has become his trademark.

"I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me. (Colorado's) not going to like us no matter what we say or do," Norvell said.

The Buffaloes got the last laugh although they were pushed to double overtime before winning 43-35.

Sanders responded by gifting his players with sunglasses the following week.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning took his shot in a pre-game address with his team in the locker room.

"The Cinderella story's over, man. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins."

That comment came after a video surfaced of Buffaloes players walking over the Oregon logo at Autzen Stadium, one player appearing to stomp on the logo.

The Ducks didn't have trouble backing up their bravado, easily beating Colorado 42-6, handing the Buffaloes their first loss.

That wasn't the first shot fired by Lanning in Colorado's direction. Asked about Colorado's move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 when it was first announced, he offered a comment not necessarily aimed at Sanders but Colorado's woeful showing on the gridiron in recent years.

“Not a big reaction. “I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

After practice Tuesday, ASU players towed the line.

"Colorado's a really good team," ASU junior center Leif Fautanu said. "They have a lot of fans watching their games every week but like coach Dillingham says, it's just about us. Treat it like any other week. Just a matter of execution and physicality at this point."

Injury updates

Punter Josh Carlson is the latest to join the long list of players who will be unavailable for the near future. Carlson is dealing with a nagging foot injury so reps in practice went to redshirt junior Race Mahlum and sophomore Ian Hersey.

Carlson, a transfer from New Mexico State, was averaging just 37.8 yards per kick and landed just one of 19 tries inside the 20.

Offensive lineman Ben Coleman took part in conditioning work for the first time this season but that doesn't mean he will be counted on this season. Dillingham said Coleman, a transfer from Cal who was dealing with a lower leg injury before he got here, is not expected to be cleared for contact work until after the season is over. Dillingham had said during the spring that Coleman was expected to be out at least the majority of the season. He is a graduate transfer but has a redshirt season to use if he chooses to do so.

