Arizona State center Leif Fautanu hasn't missed a snap this season

Leif Fautanu got a close-up look at the Arizona State football program long before he stepped on the Tempe campus this spring. He played against the Sun Devils in the second game of the 2021 season when he was a student-athlete at UNLV and the Rebels played a non-conference game at ASU.

That was also the season the Sun Devils played in the Las Vegas Bowl and ASU used the facilities on the UNLV campus for the week.

Arizona State offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tempe.

Now the 6-foot-2, 320-pound redshirt junior is wearing Sun Devil colors. He's been a valuable addition to a unit that has been decimated by injuries. Not only has he started every game at center, he's played every snap.

This week Fautanu was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts in ASU's 38-27 win over Washington State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. He was also named Outland Trophy National Player of the Week as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fautanu did not allow a single quarterback pressure and finished as the 15th-highest graded center in the nation.

The showing of Fautanu and his peers in the trenches was a major factor in the success of an offense that racked up a season-best 509 total yards. It is the first time the Sun Devils have eclipsed 250 passing yards and 200 rushing yards (234) in the same game since a victory over No. 15 Utah on Nov. 3, 2018 (285 passing, 251 rushing).

After six straight losses, there was some relief for the players who have continued to battle.

"We felt like we were due," Fautanu said. "We had been so close in the past few games and it was frustrating. So it was great to have everything come together."

Overcoming injuries on Sun Devils' offensive line

Fautanu is the only player on the line that has started at the same position in every game. Graduate student Joey Ramos has played every game, starting at both tackle and guard.

It has been rotating players around those two. The offensive line has seen nine different linemen miss a total of 35 games. Six will likely be unavailable for this week's game against No. 18 Utah (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"We tried to set a standard," Fautanu said of he and Ramos, who have been the unquestioned leaders. "We tried to set an example and a foundation for the younger guys and build a culture in the room."

While the unit took its lumps early, it has progressed. After giving up 21 sacks in the first six games, it has not allowed one in the last two games, a notable feat given the injuries.

"That's what you want to see is improvement," offensive line coach Saga Tuitele said. "It's the scheme, putting them in the best position and (quarterback) Trenton (Bourguet) is doing a good job of getting the ball out, putting us in the right play. And our guys are executing and improving."

Fautanu, a native of Honolulu, was a three-year starter for the Rebels, earning honorable mention Mountain West Conference honors in 2022. He was looking for a new school and ASU was one in which Fautanu was interested.

ASU had a need with a handful of key players from the previous year graduating or transferring out.

What Fautanu saw in Arizona State's football program

He liked what he heard from the new coaching staff which had only been in place a week or so before he hit the transfer portal.

"I was just looking for a new program. (Head coach) Kenny (Dillingham), Saga and (offensive coordinator) Beau (Baldwin) had the biggest impact on my recruiting. Them just showing me their vision, I kind of bought into what they wanted to do here."

Dillingham appreciates how his veterans on the line have set an example and persevered. The unit will face perhaps its toughest test of the season as Utah traditionally boasts a tough, physical defensive front with a penchant for getting after quarterbacks.

"Our offensive line has battled this year," Dillingham said. "With Joey (Ramos) and Leif (Fautanu) kind of being the core of that unit, they've just shown grit the entire year and they've just brought people along, Cade Briggs battling through things. So I think those guys have just been fighting and fighting and fighting and working and working and working and getting better and better and better together."

Not only did Fautanu endorse Dillingham's vision for the program, but he also thought ASU would be a good fit because the climate was similar to what he was used to playing in Las Vegas.

He is also hoping to help ASU establish a connection with more players of Polynesian heritage.

"This was good for me, coming from Vegas," Fautanu said. "Playing in the states presents more opportunity, especially if my family or other recruits want to come here. And maybe I can start the chain of Polynesian players coming here."

Tuitele said he's had to use some judgment in how hard to push his players given the injuries to the unit and how much Ramos and Fautanu have had to extend in games.

"When things go wrong our guys look to them. They're a calming presence," Tuitele said. "We try to take a little off them at practice because of all the wear and tear. There's a lot of muscle memory. I have to do the best job I can in keeping them fresh mentally and physically so they can be their best on game day because we really need them."

