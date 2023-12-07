Arizona State basketball uses defense and surges past SMU for fifth home win

Coming into the season, Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley said one of his points of emphasis with his team was defending its home floor. The Sun Devils were 10-5 at Desert Financial Arena and 13-8 elsewhere last year.

The Sun Devils have done better in that regard in the young 2023-24 campaign, winning their first five home games, the latest coming over Southern Methodist 76-74 in dramatic fashion Wednesday night.

ASU trailed by 13 points in the second half but used a tenacious defense to work its way back into the game, taking a 68-66 lead on a fast break dunk by Frankie Collins with 4:59 left.

The Sun Devils (6-2) led by as many as five points late, 74-69 with 21 seconds left, and hung on from there.

ASU collected 20 points from Jose Perez and 17 from Collins, who scored 14 of those along with four steals in the second half. Alonzo Gaffney added 11 points.

ASU winning the game with defense helped compensate for a tough performance in the paint. SMU (6-4) finished with a rebounding advantage of 44-34 and outscored the Sun Devils in the paint 42-22. The Mustangs also had a 12-3 advantage in second-chance points.

The Sun Devils were thin in the front court, playing without 7-footer Shawn Phillips and 6-9 Zane Meeks, both of whom are nursing foot injuries. It was the fifth game missed for Phillips and third for Meeks.

Next up for ASU is an 8:30 p.m. game on Saturday at San Diego (6-4).

