Arizona State basketball transfer portal tracker: Which players are staying, leaving?

The NCAA postseason draw was unveiled on Sunday. And just about that time the NCAA transfer portal was opening for basketball athletes.

Arizona State has seen its share of additions and subtractions there, with 10 newcomers last season, eight of whom came courtesy of the transfer portal. The Sun Devils are coming off a 14-18 showing which included a disappointing 8-12 in Pac-12 play.

Three players exhausted their eligibility: Alonzo Gaffney, Jose Perez and Zane Meeks.

Here is the activity involving ASU Sun Devil players:

Players who entered the transfer portal

G Braelon Green (Fr., 6-3, 180): Played in 25 games, averaging 5.4 minutes with a season-best of five points coming in nonconference play against Vanderbilt. Was 8-for-26 from the field (30.8%). Rivals tabbed him as the No. 65 overall prospect and the No. 21 shooting guard in the nation while ESPN rated him as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Michigan. Four-star prospect according to 247 Sports consensus rankings, which rates him as the No. 127 overall prospect and No. 22 shooting guard in the nation.

Jamiya Neal (Jr. 6-6, 185): Played in 32 games, starting 31, averaging a team-best 32.8 minutes per game. Averaged 11 points and a team-high 5.4 rebounds. Scored in double figures 19 times with a season and career high of 21 coming in a home win over Oregon State in which he was 9-for-14 from the field. Shot 41.5% (135-for-325) from the field on the season, with 27.5% (39-for-142) from long distance and 66.7% (44-for-66) from the line. Was second on the team in steals (36) and third in assists (56). Also entered the portal last season before opting to return. This was his first year as a starter after serving as a key reserve his first two years.

F Akil Watson (Fr., 6-9, 205): Played in 21 games, averaging 6.2 minutes, mostly mop-up duty. Season-high of seven points came twice, once against Northwestern in nonconference play, and later in a Pac-12 tournament loss to Utah. Was 12-for-26 from the field (46.2%). The product of Roselle Catholic (N.J.) was a consensus four-star prospect among all the major national recruiting services. One of two Top-100 rated prospects by Rivals, who ranked him as the No. 95 overall and No. 26 small forward prospect in the country while 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 114 overall and No. 23 power forward prospect nationally. ESPN slotted him as the No. 5 overall prospect out of New Jersey and No. 26 small forward prospect in the nation.

