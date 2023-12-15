Arizona State basketball to face TCU in March Madness rematch, preview of Big 12 play

The Arizona State men's basketball team had a classic game with Texas Christian last year in the NCAA Tournament. The favored Horned Frogs won that first-round game 72-70 on a jumper in the lane by JaKobe Coles with two seconds left.

Since ASU coach Bobby Hurley has never been one to dodge competition, he figured why not play the Horned Frogs again in the coming season. Little did he know then that school was going to be a future conference rival.

Both factors add intrigue to the matchup as the Sun Devils (6-3) make the trip to Fort Worth to square off against TCU (7-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Dickies Arena. It serves both as a rematch and a glimpse of things to come, as ASU transitions to the Big 12 along with fellow Pac-12 schools Arizona, Utah and Colorado next season.

"I’ve never been afraid to schedule hard games, play anybody. So that will get tested further as we move to that conference," Hurley said.

TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) drives against Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half at Ball Arena in Denver on March 17, 2023.

How good is the Big 12? It is the premier conference in men's basketball, with six teams currently nationally ranked, including three in the top six. It will be losing No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas to the SEC next season, but it will be gaining No. 1 Arizona. Colorado is one spot out of the top 25 and Utah received votes.

"When you talk about Kansas, Baylor, Arizona, right away those are three top-10 teams on a perennial basis. Then there are other really good basketball programs too," Hurley said. "So from a basketball standpoint, it's the best basketball league in the country. We're going to have our work cut out for us."

Last season seven Big 12 teams made the postseason. That group included West Virginia, a team with a losing conference record. Iowa State was 9-9 in conference play and 19-14 overall and it made the cut too, as a No. 6 seed. The conference got stronger this season with the additions of Houston and BYU, both top-25 teams thus far.

"There are scenarios you could be two games under .500 and be a ninth seed or eighth seed in the tournament. That’s how deep it is," Hurley said. "It’s something we’ll be huddling up on and addressing as a staff, because our schedule is fairly wide open for next year for nonconference so we have some flexibility to decide what we’re going to do. We’re going to try and schedule games that are winnable and also have more of a selective approach, targeting high-profile games we can hang our hat on."

Hurley conceded that the change in conference will mean a few tweaks to what he and his staff were doing previously. Part of that will be recruiting more in the heart of Big 12 territory, namely Texas. There are currently no players on the ASU roster from that state.

There are three from Ohio, one of the states that is home to a Big 12 team, Cincinnati, but that state hardly can be considered core Big 12 territory.

"We recruit nationally, but getting into Texas more is obvious for us considering the teams from that state," Hurley said. "We can tell recruits you can play in the best basketball league to prepare you for the next level. That’s a strong recruiting message.

"I was always saying, `You can come out and play West Coast basketball and it resembles what you get in the NBA level. You’re going to play against great programs like UCLA, Oregon and Arizona. Now it's just changing the names and it’s a little different style of basketball. A little more physical, so we’re going to have to be focused on that a touch more in recruiting so we can stand up to that physicality."

Change in ASU recruiting focus

Hurley said potential recruits and their families have been receptive and positive about the move to the Big 12. He has five pledges for the 2024 cycle, including 6-foot-9 power forward Jeremiah Nyarko out of Western Texas Junior College.

Not only will there be a slight change in ASU recruiting, but also who it recruits. The Sun Devils are going to need more size and physicality. It's an area Hurley tried to address this season, but 7-foot transfer Shawn Phillips has missed six games and 6-9 Zane Meeks has been out for four. Those absences have loomed large so far this season.

"I saw it with TCU," Hurley said of the tournament game last season. "The first four minutes of the game were like, those guys were big. Their point guard was a big kid and (ASU point guard) Frankie (Collins) looked small as a point guard, which is crazy."

College basketball weekly: ASU, Arizona women open Pac-12 play in Tempe

Hurley has been known to put emphasis on the guard position when it comes to recruiting, for obvious reasons, but his recent signing class is different than previous ones: four of the five players are 6-8 or taller. The most highly regarded of those is 6-8 small forward Amier Ali, out of Canyon International Academy in Glendale. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 prospect out of Arizona, No. 16 nationally at his position and No. 60 overall.

Hurley says that was intentional.

"This year we connected very well with the high school crop, and I’m not sure if that’s coming out COVID and putting that behind us or the NCAA tournament spotlight, but we had better traction with some top prospects and we knew with Zane Meeks going to graduate and Alonzo Gaffney going to graduate, that whole position, so we have to be able to secure long-term answers for our front court. That was a priority.

"There were some guys we did recruit from that core that we just had a connection with that we were able to bring that had a good size to them, so that was part of it but also you know the physicality of that league is significant so we have to make sure we’re prepared for it."

Also still in flux is the financial part, complicated by the fact that the school is currently without a true athletic director after the resignation of Ray Anderson a month ago.

Hurley concedes the school will need to up its game when it comes to the investment in the sport if it is going to go head-to-head with the Big 12 powers. He thinks the administration will get behind him in that regard.

He said he's trying to save money as he can, perhaps taking commercial flights when going to the easier opponent destinations, although teams typically charter flights so they can get home sooner. Destinations in the Big 12 are more difficult to get to, a factor that will be one of the bigger challenges moving forward.

The need to upgrade facilities has been a long-standing issue, particularly for Desert Financial Arena. But with an interim athletic director in place, that isn't likely to be addressed soon.

"That is going to be a charter league in terms of basketball so the investment is going to be necessary in terms of a level playing field. There are a number of programs from a facilities standpoint, just off the charts that we’re going to be competing against," Hurley said. "Any additional investment in upgrades are needed for us to compete with those programs so I think our administration understands that and I think they’re prepared to make the necessary investments."

Hurley said he is looking forward to the atmosphere sure to be the norm when it comes to future opponents, who will be the only game in town.

"You have places like the Bay Area, LA, there are so many things to do," he said. "And then in the Big 12 you have a lot of schools, it’s the only game in town. Everybody is all-in on that experience, that day. So the liveliness and the environments we’ll be in will be up another notch. There won’t be any half-filled buildings."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU men's basketball set to face future Big 12 opponent TCU