Arizona State at Arizona basketball picks, predictions, how to watch Pac-12 game Saturday

The last time Arizona State and Arizona faced off in a Pac-12 men's basketball game in Tucson, the Sun Devils upset the Wildcats on a buzzer-beater from beyond half court, 89-88.

What will the matchup between the rivals hold on Saturday?

ASU travels to Tucson to take on Tommy Lloyd's team on Feb. 17 in a 7:30 p.m. MST game (9:30 p.m. EST) that can be seen on FS1 (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Check out these picks and predictions for the latest installment of the rivalry game at the McKale Center.

Can ASU upset Arizona again? College basketball writers aren't counting on it this time around.

Arizona State is 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the conference entering the game.

Arizona is 19-5 overall and 10-3 in Pac-12 play.

Just one more for you… the All ASU version 😈 sound on! 🔊



Incredible work the by the legendary @TimHealeyASU and @K_Dodd3 !!! Original video: @Vincemarotta pic.twitter.com/NxDwqVY1ul — Gus Farwell 🎙️ (@GusFarwell) February 26, 2023

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 86, Arizona State 67

It writes: "Arizona has covered 16 times in 24 games with a spread this season. Arizona State has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season. The Wildcats score 90.1 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 72.1 the Sun Devils give up. Arizona has a 16-7 record against the spread and a 19-4 record overall when scoring more than 72.1 points."

SB Nation: Arizona 91, Arizona State 63

Andrew Lwowski writes: "Arizona handles Arizona State, dominating in shooting percentage and on the boards. In McKale, it’s a different beast, and Arizona once held the No. 2 spot in the AP poll (and deservingly so). Arizona State will need to shoot well from the perimeter and need a boost from bench players to compete with the Wildcats offensively. ASU is averaging just shy of 70 PPG and will likely need more than that to keep it close in Tucson."

ESPN: Arizona has a 97.3% chance to beat ASU

The site gives the Sun Devils just a 2.7% chance to upset the Wildcats in Tucson on Saturday.

Fansided: Arizona will rout Arizona State in Saturday's Pac-12 game

Justin Wiles writes: "Arizona should run away with the win in this matchup. Arizona State’s defense has been decent most of the season, but until now ASU hasn’t run into an offense as good as Arizona’s. I expect a relatively easy win for the Wildcats at home."

