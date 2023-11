Arizona State 2023-24 men's basketball: What you need to know

Head coach: Bobby Hurley (ninth year, 141-113 at ASU, 183-133 oveerall)

2022-2023 Record: 23-13 (11-9 in Pac-12), Lost first round of NCAA Tournament to TCU 72-70, after beating Nevada 98-73 in play-in game in Dayton, Ohio.

Starters returning: PG Frankie Collins (Jr., 6-1, 9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.3 apg)

Reserves returning: G Jamiya Neal (Jr., 6-6, 4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg), F Alonzo Gaffney (Gr., 6-9, 3.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg)

Transfers added: G-F Kamari Lands (So., 6-8, Louisville, 5.9 ppg), F C Shawn Phillips (So., 7-0, LSU), F Bryant Selebangue (Jr., 6-9, Tulsa, 12 ppg, 9.2 rpg), G Brycen Long (Sr., 6-2, Houston Christian, 14.8 ppg), G Jose Perez (Gr., 6-2, West Virginia), F Zane Meeks (Sr., 6-9, San Francisco, 10.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), G Malachi Davis (Jr., 6-2, Tallahassee, Fla. CC, 17.1 ppg),

High school recruits added: G Braelon Green (6-3, Southern California Academy), F Akil Watson (6-9, Roselle Catholic, Middletown, N.Y.).

Important dates: Season opener - Wednesday vs. Mississippi State (in Chicago); Home opener - Nov. 11 vs Texas Southern, 1:30 p.m.; Pac 12- opener - Dec 29 - At Stanford; At Arizona - Feb. 17; Home vs. Arizona - Feb. 28.

Notes: Hurley said Gaffney suffered an ankle injury in a closed scrimmage and is expected to miss a couple weeks . . . ASU also waiting to hear on a waiver for PG Adam Miller, a transfer from LSU who needs one to play because he is two-time Division I transfer without a degree.

