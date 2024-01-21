Arizona star quarterback and receiver will go to Big 12, not Big Ten, in 2024

The news hit like a thunderbolt on Saturday in the midst of the NFL playoffs and college basketball action: Arizona football will retain its star quarterback and top wide receiver. New coach Brent Brennan has to be elated that Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan will stay in Tucson for the 2024 season. They won’t follow Jedd Fisch to Seattle to play for the Washington Huskies.

The dominant question in college football right now is whether Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for the NFL. The second big question is how the rosters at Alabama, Washington, and Arizona will change after the coaching changes at each school, part of the domino effect initiated by Nick Saban’s retirement.

Fifita and McMillan staying at Arizona is a big domino which will affect how Washington tries to address the quarterback spot for next season. The sorting-out process in which Arizona players decide whether to stay in Tucson or go to Seattle to play for Fisch and the Huskies is not done, but we just saw a very big development within that larger story.

